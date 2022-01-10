We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Cascada House / Ana Nuño de Buen + Luis Young

Cascada House / Ana Nuño de Buen + Luis Young
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

© Luis Young© Luis Young© Luis Young© Luis Young+ 26

  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
  Main Contractor:Ricardo Villa
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Text description provided by the architects. Built on top of a 1950s house in the Mexico City neighborhood of Pedregal de San Ángel, Cascada House is enclosed by the ash and jacaranda tree canopies of the adjacent gardens.

© Luis Young
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Contrasting in shape and materiality to the existing construction, the lightweight structure allows natural light to enter all its façades. In response to the views and the surrounding context, the pavilion closes towards the east and west sides and opens generously towards the south and north façades. Through large glass panels that open widely, the house integrates with the circumambient vegetation, dissolving the boundary between interior and exterior.

© Luis Young
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Section 1
Section 1
Section 2
Section 2
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

The structure itself defines the architectural program. To the south, the public part of the house, to the north, the private. Under the rain gutter between the two roofs, service spaces (cupboards and kitchen). Outside, large terrace areas allow the natural environment surrounding the house to be enjoyed.

© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Cite: "Cascada House / Ana Nuño de Buen + Luis Young" [Casa cascada / Ana Nuño de Buen + Luis Young] 10 Jan 2022. ArchDaily.

