Color in Hospitality Design: 20 Restaurant Interiors that Set the Right Tone

Save this picture! Fugazzi / studio gram. Image © Jonathan VDK

In the competitive world of restaurants – particularly at a time when influencers are gaining more and more control over the sphere of fine dining –, creating a memorable meal experience is crucial for attracting and retaining customers. While factors like food quality and service certainly play pivotal roles in making diners return to their eatery of choice, the impact that restaurant interiors can have on an establishment's longevity should not be overlooked. Among the various elements contributing to a memorable ambiance, color takes center stage. We delve into the significance of striking the right tone in restaurant design through 20 projects from our ArchDaily database.

+ 21

Harnessing the power of color in restaurant interiors can evoke emotions and influence appetites. The psychological impact of colors is well-documented, and designers and architects of the hospitality industry have harnessed it to create captivating interiors for over 250 years. Each color carries unique associations and emotions, capable of setting the mood and influencing behavior.

Warm hues like reds, oranges, and yellows are proven to evoke feelings of energy and excitement, making them ideal for vibrant and social spaces. Cooler colors such as blues and greens, on the other hand, promote calmness and relaxation, setting a more formal stage for fine dining establishments. Subtle earthy tones like brown, grey, and muted pastels can also create an elegant and sophisticated ambiance, particularly when layered in different shades to create a more complex albeit monochromatic atmosphere.

Related Article How Colors Change the Perception of Interior Spaces

Just as color influences emotions and appetites, it also plays a vital role in establishing a restaurant's brand identity. Consistency in color choices, from the walls to the tableware and uniforms, reinforces brand recognition and fosters a sense of familiarity among customers. Before selecting colors for a restaurant's interior, it is crucial to align them with the overall aesthetic theme and decide on different areas throughout the space that could potentially be zoned by use or formality to fulfill their intended purposes.

The comfort and inviting mood of a main dining area, for example, is often created through the use of neutral colors as a backdrop, allowing the food and table settings to take center stage. Accents of warm colors or complementary hues can be strategically placed to add visual interest. When it comes to the bar – a less formal social hub where patrons gather to relax and unwind – incorporating warm, vibrant colors encourages interaction and liveliness. Design elements like colorful bar stools or eye-catching artwork are often used to enhance the atmosphere, while subdued colors like deep purples or dark blues in more underground or high-end drinking and dining spaces promote intimacy and exclusivity.

These 20 projects from our database illustrate how different color strategies create distinctive atmospheres and help round off equally unique dining experiences.

Monochrome

Monochrome restaurant design embraces the timeless elegance and sophistication of a single color palette. With a focus on simplicity and harmony, monochrome interiors eliminate distractions and create a serene ambiance that prioritizes clean lines, textures, and subtle variations in tone, resulting in a visually cohesive and strikingly contemporary environment. As such, monochrome restaurants exude a sense of modernity and class, appealing to discerning diners seeking a refined and memorable culinary journey.

Black / White

Though technically considered monochrome, it's worth noting restaurant interiors that opt for all-black or all-white interiors in a category of their own. The bold and dramatic use of black walls, furniture, and decor creates a moody and intimate atmosphere that is often paired with metallic accents or rich textures like velvet and leather, adding depth and opulence to the space. Proper lighting plays a crucial role in balancing the darkness, ensuring that the restaurant remains inviting rather than overwhelming. White hospitality spaces, by contrast, evoke a bright and airy atmosphere, making the space feel open and welcoming. The use of natural light amplifies the serene ambiance and underlines a feeling of cleanliness that is particularly welcome anywhere food is involved.

Multi-Color

Restaurant design that embraces a multitude of colors takes a vibrant and dynamic approach that allows for creative expression and a playful atmosphere. Bold and contrasting hues and textures create visual interest, while harmonious color blocking can continue to promote a sense of balance, sophistication, and unity. Eclectic decor and bright furnishings as well as artful wall murals can present opportunities for expression, and LED lights are often employed to add an extra splash of color for certain times of day. As a celebration of individuality and diversity, multi-color restaurants can reflect a chef or owner's unique personality and create a one-of-a-kind culinary journey.

Colorful Accents

By incorporating well-placed accents amidst a more neutral or monochromatic backdrop, restaurant interiors can create focal points and draw attention to specific dining areas or elements. Color accents can be introduced through various means, such as vibrant upholstery and farbic, artwork, decorative accessories, or unexpected natural materials like wood, stone, or marble. By layering different hues, designers can achieve a cohesive and harmonious ambiance while avoiding a monotonous or flat appearance and adding complexity and sophistication to restaurant interiors to provide a visually captivating experience for diners.

Wooden Hues

Wood is a timeless and versatile material that holds a prominent place in restaurant design. Its natural warmth and organic appeal can create a welcoming and comfortable ambiance from rustic, farmhouse-style establishments to modern, sleek eateries. Whether it's used for flooring, furniture, wall paneling, or ceiling accents – or sometimes all at once – wood adds authenticity and character to restaurant interiors. Beyond its aesthetic charm, wood is durable and long-lasting, making it a practical choice for high-traffic environments that also fosters a connection to nature and instills a sense of comfort for lingering and long-lasting dining experiences.

Discover more colorful restaurant interiors in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Color in Architecture. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.