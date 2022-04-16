Hidden Hour Bar / all around design company

-
Architects: all around design company
- Area : 284 m²
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :Myungjin Jun
-
Manufacturers : Ilshinstone, JEVISCO
-
Lead Architect : Sunggyu Kim
-
- Client : 321 platform
- Country : South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Gwangjang Market has a horizontal and linear structure due to modernization. The space above the arcade installed for convenience is desolate. Hidden hour means to vertically expand the horizontally structured market.
Hidden hour has a space in the form of a skip floor, and each space has a theme. The fragmented mirror is a medium to break the daily life, and the dreamy hidden room is a space to escape from the daily life and hide in a deep place for a while.
The rooftop, where you can see the skyline of Seoul, creates an atmosphere where you can completely escape from everyday life.