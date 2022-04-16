We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. South Korea
  5. Hidden Hour Bar / all around design company

Hidden Hour Bar / all around design company

Save this project
Hidden Hour Bar / all around design company

© Myungjin Jun© Myungjin Jun© Myungjin Jun© Myungjin Jun+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors, Retail Interiors
South Korea
  • Architects: all around design company
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  284
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Myungjin Jun
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Ilshinstone, JEVISCO
  • Lead Architect : Sunggyu Kim
  • Construction : Kijoong Kim
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Myungjin Jun
© Myungjin Jun

Text description provided by the architects. Gwangjang Market has a horizontal and linear structure due to modernization. The space above the arcade installed for convenience is desolate. Hidden hour means to vertically expand the horizontally structured market.

Save this picture!
© Myungjin Jun
© Myungjin Jun
Save this picture!
Plan - 4th Floor
Plan - 4th Floor
Save this picture!
© Myungjin Jun
© Myungjin Jun
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Myungjin Jun
© Myungjin Jun

Hidden hour has a space in the form of a skip floor, and each space has a theme. The fragmented mirror is a medium to break the daily life, and the dreamy hidden room is a space to escape from the daily life and hide in a deep place for a while.

Save this picture!
© Myungjin Jun
© Myungjin Jun
Save this picture!
© Myungjin Jun
© Myungjin Jun

The rooftop, where you can see the skyline of Seoul, creates an atmosphere where you can completely escape from everyday life.

Save this picture!
© Myungjin Jun
© Myungjin Jun

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
all around design company
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsRetail InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Hidden Hour Bar / all around design company" 16 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980238/hidden-hour-bar-all-around-design-company> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job