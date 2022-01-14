Osteria Giulia Restaurant / Guido Costantino

+ 16

Lead Designer: Guido Costantino, Domenica Rodà

Lighting Consultants: Sistemalux

Graphic Design: Biography Design

Metal Work: Unitfive

City: Toronto

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Toronto's central Yorkville neighbourhood, Osteria Giulia is a subdued space of honeyed tones, essential forms and sensual visuals.

Helmed by acclaimed chef Rob Rossi and seasoned front-of-house manager David Minicucci, the team behind Giulietta, the two partners decided to open a new sister restaurant where they want to provide clients with a simpler more mature experience than in their previous venture.

Chef Rob Rossi's culinary approach is paired with a quiet aesthetic, unifying kitchen and space through a common belief in simplicity and unfussy elegance. Monastic in feel, the room is formed by curved limestone walls and a folded ceiling which creates intimate dining coves. Wool paneled walls provide a soft textual and acoustic quality. There is a proportional balance of hard and soft, poetic and pragmatic.

The functionalities of restaurant service are addressed through delicate insertions. A baptismal water-serving fountain anchors the sculptural space. Custom brass carts sleeve into fin walls. Wine bottle ledges are carefully pinned to the floor and wall. The overall feeling is of sophisticated serenity and effortless elegance.