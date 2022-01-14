We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Home

Learn more about the story behind our new brand identity.

Read more
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Detail
  4. Canada
  5. Osteria Giulia Restaurant / Guido Costantino

Osteria Giulia Restaurant / Guido Costantino

Save this project
Osteria Giulia Restaurant / Guido Costantino

© Doublespace Photography© Doublespace Photography© Doublespace Photography© Doublespace Photography+ 16

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Detail, Decoration & Ornament, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Toronto, Canada
  • Lead Designer:Guido Costantino, Domenica Rodà
  • Lighting Consultants:Sistemalux
  • Graphic Design:Biography Design
  • Metal Work:Unitfive
  • City:Toronto
  • Country:Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Toronto's central Yorkville neighbourhood, Osteria Giulia is a subdued space of honeyed tones, essential forms and sensual visuals.

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Helmed by acclaimed chef Rob Rossi and seasoned front-of-house manager David Minicucci, the team behind Giulietta, the two partners decided to open a new sister restaurant where they want to provide clients with a simpler more mature experience than in their previous venture.

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Chef Rob Rossi's culinary approach is paired with a quiet aesthetic, unifying kitchen and space through a common belief in simplicity and unfussy elegance.  Monastic in feel, the room is formed by curved limestone walls and a folded ceiling which creates intimate dining coves. Wool paneled walls provide a soft textual and acoustic quality.  There is a proportional balance of hard and soft, poetic and pragmatic. 

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography
Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

The functionalities of restaurant service are addressed through delicate insertions. A baptismal water-serving fountain anchors the sculptural space. Custom brass carts sleeve into fin walls.  Wine bottle ledges are carefully pinned to  the floor and wall. The overall feeling is of sophisticated serenity and effortless elegance.

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Guido Costantino
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignDetailDecoration & OrnamentHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsCanada
Cite: "Osteria Giulia Restaurant / Guido Costantino" 14 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974902/osteria-giulia-restaurant-guido-costantino> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream