Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant & Bar Interiors
  4. Kosovo
  5. Trianglo Lounge Bar / Maden Group

Trianglo Lounge Bar / Maden Group

Save this project
Trianglo Lounge Bar / Maden Group

© Leonit Ibrahimi© Leonit Ibrahimi© Leonit Ibrahimi© Leonit Ibrahimi+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Pristina, Kosovo
  • Architects: Maden Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Leonit Ibrahimi
Save this picture!
© Leonit Ibrahimi
© Leonit Ibrahimi

Text description provided by the architects. As part of our culture, once we find a new place of residence, we can easily spend different hours of the day for different occasions in the same place, especially when the work is added to the work of different artists, who give local value. The challenge of this project, in addition to the many pillars in the bar, which I eliminate through interior design, was also to create a space that fits harmoniously with several components. Works of art, colors, and plants, are these three components that complement each other and harmoniously become one.

Save this picture!
© Leonit Ibrahimi
© Leonit Ibrahimi
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Leonit Ibrahimi
© Leonit Ibrahimi

The chosen ceramic tile, called Araldica, handmade and designed by Italian designer Federico Pepe, gave the space another experience and feeling. The captivating effect of this tile, which has a perfect play of duality with a natural look and minimalist lines for its geometric compositions. It was the perfect choice to enhance the distinctive character of the interior design.

Save this picture!
© Leonit Ibrahimi
© Leonit Ibrahimi

Space is enriched with the artistic works of our local artist Jakup Ferri, which is another element that contributes to making the space more friendly and lively, as well as more attractive to the customers of this restaurant. Walking down this vibrant street, an attractive purple entrance invites you into this space that dominates the purple color. The interior is modern, sleek, with clean lines and spaces. As soon as you enter the space the purple floor paves the entrance fountain which gives you a warm welcome.

Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

At the top of the fountain are plants that complete the look illuminated by the neon strip lights that are installed above. During the day, natural light rays fill the space and create a natural focus of the plants, while at night, it leaves the space bright. The purple and green color scheme directs you towards an open bar.

Save this picture!
© Leonit Ibrahimi
© Leonit Ibrahimi

The restaurant was worked with such details and was composed of plants that become the object of great attention of the guests. The compartments for the bottles are created using glass, which creates a vibrant composition and an interesting play of light reflection. The bar counter and shelf anchor space.

Save this picture!
© Leonit Ibrahimi
© Leonit Ibrahimi

Located in a newly developed part of the city that has become an important part of the urban structure in a very short time, TRIANGLO is an attractive point for a youthful and premium fashion audience.

Save this picture!
© Leonit Ibrahimi
© Leonit Ibrahimi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Pristina, Kosovo

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Maden Group
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsKosovo
Cite: "Trianglo Lounge Bar / Maden Group" 03 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957893/trianglo-lounge-bar-maden-group> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream