Explore Architecture Studios from Around the World Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Moving forward with his "ultra-marathon of photoshoots", architectural photographer Marc Goodwin is putting together an Atlas of Architectural Atmospheres by Arcmospheres, a project that seeks to document diverse architecture and design studios from around the world. Since 2016, the architectural photographer has been traveling "far and wide to capture the atmospheres of architecture studios in order to produce an online and print resource for the architecture community", and after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Goodwin resumed his project with an exploration of Berlin's architecture offices, capturing the work environment of renowned firms such as Hesse, LAVA, JWA, and FAR frohn&rojas, to name a few.

archi5 - Paris. Image © Marc GoodwinJägnefält Milton - Stockholm . Image © Marc GoodwinESTUDIO CARME PINOS - Barcelona. Image © Marc GoodwiniArc Architects - Seoul. Image © Marc Goodwin and Felix Nybergh+ 21

The development of Atlas of Architectural Atmospheres is based on three approaches: "traveling far and wide to capture the atmospheres of architecture studios in order to produce an online and print resource for the architecture community, building up a portfolio that shows the diversity of architecture through images once context is factored in, and teaching the archmospheres perspective in workshops in architecture studios, architecture schools and art schools".

Rozana Montiel - Mexico. Image © Marc Goodwin
Read on to discover Goodwin's collection of architecture offices photographs, ranging between small-scale and large-scale practices in cities like Dubai, Paris, Shanghai, and Stockholm.

Offices in Barcelona

ESTUDIO CARME PINOS - Barcelona. Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in Berlin

LAVA - Berlin. Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in Brazil

Bacco Arquitetos Associados - Brazil. Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in Copenhagen

3XN - Copenhagen. Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in Dubai

Ibdadesign - Dubai . Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in Helsinki

B&M - Helsinki. Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in Istanbul

Atelye70 - Isanbul. Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in London

Make Architects - London. Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in Los Angeles

Bureau Spectacular - Los Angeles. Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in Madrid

Carlos Arroyo Architects SLP - Madrid. Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in Mexico

Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo - Mexico. Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in Oslo

Atelier Oslo. Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in Panama City

Mallol Arquitectos - Panama City. Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in Paris

archi5 - Paris. Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in Seoul

iArc Architects - Seoul. Image © Marc Goodwin and Felix Nybergh
Offices in Shanghai

David Chipperfield - Shanghai. Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in Stockholm

Jägnefält Milton - Stockholm . Image © Marc Goodwin
Offices in The Netherlands

Studioninedots - The Netherlands. Image © Marc Goodwin
