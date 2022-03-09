Explore Architecture Studios from Around the World Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Moving forward with his "ultra-marathon of photoshoots", architectural photographer Marc Goodwin is putting together an Atlas of Architectural Atmospheres by Arcmospheres, a project that seeks to document diverse architecture and design studios from around the world. Since 2016, the architectural photographer has been traveling "far and wide to capture the atmospheres of architecture studios in order to produce an online and print resource for the architecture community", and after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Goodwin resumed his project with an exploration of Berlin's architecture offices, capturing the work environment of renowned firms such as Hesse, LAVA, JWA, and FAR frohn&rojas, to name a few.

The development of Atlas of Architectural Atmospheres is based on three approaches: "traveling far and wide to capture the atmospheres of architecture studios in order to produce an online and print resource for the architecture community, building up a portfolio that shows the diversity of architecture through images once context is factored in, and teaching the archmospheres perspective in workshops in architecture studios, architecture schools and art schools".

Save this picture! Rozana Montiel - Mexico. Image © Marc Goodwin

Read on to discover Goodwin's collection of architecture offices photographs, ranging between small-scale and large-scale practices in cities like Dubai, Paris, Shanghai, and Stockholm.

Save this picture! ESTUDIO CARME PINOS - Barcelona. Image © Marc Goodwin

Save this picture! Bacco Arquitetos Associados - Brazil. Image © Marc Goodwin

Save this picture! Ibdadesign - Dubai . Image © Marc Goodwin

Save this picture! Make Architects - London. Image © Marc Goodwin

Save this picture! Bureau Spectacular - Los Angeles. Image © Marc Goodwin

Save this picture! Carlos Arroyo Architects SLP - Madrid. Image © Marc Goodwin

Save this picture! Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo - Mexico. Image © Marc Goodwin

Save this picture! Mallol Arquitectos - Panama City. Image © Marc Goodwin

Save this picture! iArc Architects - Seoul. Image © Marc Goodwin and Felix Nybergh

Save this picture! David Chipperfield - Shanghai. Image © Marc Goodwin

Save this picture! Jägnefält Milton - Stockholm . Image © Marc Goodwin