  Discover Istanbul's Architecture Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Discover Istanbul's Architecture Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Discover Istanbul's Architecture Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin recently visited Istanbul to continue his journey documenting the world's architecture offices. He has visited a range of cities and countries, including Brazil, Panama City, the Netherlands, Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, Barcelona, and Los Angeles. In Istanbul, Marc photographed 10 offices working across project types and scales. Discover the individual offices and the city through Marc's most recent feature.

© Marc Goodwin

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

AVCI ARCHITECTS

  • In This Space Since: 2018
  • Number Of Employees: 15
  • Size (Sq Metres): 150m²
  • Building's former use: house

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

GEO_ID

  • In This Space Since: 2009
  • Number Of Employees: 19
  • Size (Sq Metres): 155m²
  • Building's former use: house

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

KG Mimarlık

  • In This Space Since: 1997
  • Number Of Employees: 10
  • Size (Sq Metres): 200m²
  • Building's former use: residential

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Nevzat Sayın Mimarlık Hizmetleri 

  • In This Space Since: 2013
  • Number Of Employees: 8
  • Size (Sq Metres): 250m²
  • Building's former use: carpenter’s shop

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Norm Architects 

  • In This Space Since: 2007
  • Number Of Employees: 32
  • Size (Sq Metres): 300m²
  • Building's former use: Armenian community prep-school

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Atelye70

  • In This Space Since: 2010
  • Number Of Employees: 15
  • Size (Sq Metres): 300m²
  • Building's former use: school guesthouse

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

EAA – Emre Arolat Architecture

  • In This Space Since: 2010
  • Number Of Employees: 50
  • Size (Sq Metres): 1000m²
  • Building's former use: new build

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

MeMA/London

  • In This Space Since: 2008
  • Number Of Employees: 1-15
  • Size (Sq Metres): 45m²
  • Building's former use: studio for MeMA

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Tabanlioglu Architects

  • In This Space Since: 1995
  • Number Of Employees: 130
  • Size (Sq Metres): 1385m²
  • Building's former use: Office & Apartments

© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Salon Alper Derinbogaza

  • In This Space Since: 2014
  • Number Of Employees: 19
  • Size (Sq Metres): 280m²
  • Building's former use: Residential

