Discover Istanbul's Architecture Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin recently visited Istanbul to continue his journey documenting the world's architecture offices. He has visited a range of cities and countries, including Brazil, Panama City, the Netherlands, Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, Barcelona, and Los Angeles. In Istanbul, Marc photographed 10 offices working across project types and scales. Discover the individual offices and the city through Marc's most recent feature.
AVCI ARCHITECTS
- In This Space Since: 2018
- Number Of Employees: 15
- Size (Sq Metres): 150m²
- Building's former use: house
GEO_ID
- In This Space Since: 2009
- Number Of Employees: 19
- Size (Sq Metres): 155m²
- Building's former use: house
KG Mimarlık
- In This Space Since: 1997
- Number Of Employees: 10
- Size (Sq Metres): 200m²
- Building's former use: residential
Nevzat Sayın Mimarlık Hizmetleri
- In This Space Since: 2013
- Number Of Employees: 8
- Size (Sq Metres): 250m²
- Building's former use: carpenter’s shop
Norm Architects
- In This Space Since: 2007
- Number Of Employees: 32
- Size (Sq Metres): 300m²
- Building's former use: Armenian community prep-school
Atelye70
- In This Space Since: 2010
- Number Of Employees: 15
- Size (Sq Metres): 300m²
- Building's former use: school guesthouse
EAA – Emre Arolat Architecture
- In This Space Since: 2010
- Number Of Employees: 50
- Size (Sq Metres): 1000m²
- Building's former use: new build
MeMA/London
- In This Space Since: 2008
- Number Of Employees: 1-15
- Size (Sq Metres): 45m²
- Building's former use: studio for MeMA
Tabanlioglu Architects
- In This Space Since: 1995
- Number Of Employees: 130
- Size (Sq Metres): 1385m²
- Building's former use: Office & Apartments
Salon Alper Derinbogaza
- In This Space Since: 2014
- Number Of Employees: 19
- Size (Sq Metres): 280m²
- Building's former use: Residential