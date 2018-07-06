World
  3. Look Inside a Collection of Dutch Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin

Look Inside a Collection of Dutch Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin

Look Inside a Collection of Dutch Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin
Studioninedots. Image © Marc Goodwin
Studioninedots. Image © Marc Goodwin

Having previously assembled sets of images featuring the offices of architecture firms in DubaiLondonParisBeijingShanghaiSeoul, the Nordic countries, and Barcelona, architectural photographer Marc Goodwin continues the series with an exploration of 17 large and small offices in the Netherlands. Occupying buildings formerly used as offices, banks and old factories, the interior and exterior images capture a glimpse of the lives of these designers and their daily architectural surroundings.  

XML

  • In This Space Since: 2008
  • Number Of Employees: 10
  • Former Use Of Space: School
  • Size: 100 m2

XML. Image © Marc Goodwin
XML. Image © Marc Goodwin
XML. Image © Marc Goodwin
XML. Image © Marc Goodwin

Marc Koehler Architects

  • In This Space Since: 2013
  • Number Of Employees: 30 people
  • Former Use Of Space: Office
  • Size: 250m2

Marc Koehler Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
Marc Koehler Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
Marc Koehler Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
Marc Koehler Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

NL Architects

  • In This Space Since: 2003
  • Number Of Employees: 20
  • Former Use Of Space: initially an ink factory designed by Ben Merkelbach
  • Size: 350m2

NL Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
NL Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
NL Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
NL Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

UNStudio

  • In This Space Since: 2001
  • Number Of Employees (Amsterdam office): 200+
  • Former Use Of Space: Spijker Cars (manufacturer of hand-built sports cars)
  • Size: 2500 m2

UNStudio. Image © Marc Goodwin
UNStudio. Image © Marc Goodwin
UNStudio. Image © Marc Goodwin
UNStudio. Image © Marc Goodwin

Studioninedots

  • In This Space Since: June 2015
  • Number Of Employees: 27
  • Former Use Of Space: Stork factory hall
  • Size: 900 m2

Studioninedots. Image © Marc Goodwin
Studioninedots. Image © Marc Goodwin
Studioninedots. Image © Marc Goodwin
Studioninedots. Image © Marc Goodwin

Space&Matter BV

  • In This Space Since: June 2017
  • Number Of Employees: 18
  • Former Use Of Space: newly built
  • Size: 300 sqm

Space&Matter. Image © Marc Goodwin
Space&Matter. Image © Marc Goodwin
Space&Matter. Image © Marc Goodwin
Space&Matter. Image © Marc Goodwin

FABRICations

  • In This Space Since: 2012
  • Number Of Employees: 20
  • Former Use Of Space: Space under railway viaduct repurposed to storage and workshops in 1970s.
  • Size: approximately 250 sqm

FABRICations. Image © Marc Goodwin
FABRICations. Image © Marc Goodwin
FABRICations. Image © Marc Goodwin
FABRICations. Image © Marc Goodwin

mei architects and planners

  • In De Schiecentrale building since 2010.
  • Number Of Employees: 29
  • Former Use Of Space: Office
  • Size: 350 m2

mei architects and planners. Image © Marc Goodwin
mei architects and planners. Image © Marc Goodwin
mei architects and planners. Image © Marc Goodwin
mei architects and planners. Image © Marc Goodwin

Shift architecture urbanism

  • In This Space Since: April 2018
  • Number Of Employees: 10
  • Former Use Of Space: Car Company from the 1930's
  • Size: 177m2

Shift architecture urbanism. Image © Marc Goodwin
Shift architecture urbanism. Image © Marc Goodwin
Shift architecture urbanism. Image © Marc Goodwin
Shift architecture urbanism. Image © Marc Goodwin

The Office for Metropolitan Architecture

  • In This Space Since: 1997
  • Number Of Employees (in our Rotterdam office): 168
  • Former Use Of Space: office space
  • Size: approx. 3500m2

The Office for Metropolitan Architecture. Image © Marc Goodwin
The Office for Metropolitan Architecture. Image © Marc Goodwin
The Office for Metropolitan Architecture. Image © Marc Goodwin
The Office for Metropolitan Architecture. Image © Marc Goodwin

ZUS [Zones Urbaines Sensibles]

  • In This Space Since: 2000
  • Number Of Employees: 25
  • Former Use Of Space: Vacant/School/Office
  • Size: studio = 400m2 'Schieblock' Building = 8000m2

ZUS [Zones Urbaines Sensibles]. Image © Marc Goodwin
ZUS [Zones Urbaines Sensibles]. Image © Marc Goodwin
ZUS [Zones Urbaines Sensibles]. Image © Marc Goodwin
ZUS [Zones Urbaines Sensibles]. Image © Marc Goodwin

MVRDV

  • In This Space Since:  June 2016
  • Number Of Employees: 200          
  • Former Use Of Space: workshop halls, warehouse              
  • Size: 2,400 m²

MVRDV. Image © Marc Goodwin
MVRDV. Image © Marc Goodwin
MVRDV. Image © Marc Goodwin
MVRDV. Image © Marc Goodwin

MLA+ BV and Maccreanor Lavington Architects BV

  • In This Space Since: 1992
  • Number Of Employees: total 140, in Rotterdam 55
  • Former Use Of Space: Backoffice of a Bank
  • Size: 400 m2

MLA+ BV and Maccreanor Lavington Architects BV. Image © Marc Goodwin
MLA+ BV and Maccreanor Lavington Architects BV. Image © Marc Goodwin
MLA+ BV and Maccreanor Lavington Architects BV. Image © Marc Goodwin
MLA+ BV and Maccreanor Lavington Architects BV. Image © Marc Goodwin

Studio Nauta

  • In This Space Since: 2018
  • Number Of Employees: 4
  • Former Use Of Space: Insurance office
  • Size: 50 m2

Studio Nauta. Image © Marc Goodwin
Studio Nauta. Image © Marc Goodwin
Studio Nauta. Image © Marc Goodwin
Studio Nauta. Image © Marc Goodwin

KAAN Architecten

KAAN Architecten. Image © Marc Goodwin
KAAN Architecten. Image © Marc Goodwin
KAAN Architecten. Image © Marc Goodwin
KAAN Architecten. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In This Space Since: September 2016
  • Number Of Employees: 85
  • Former Use Of Space: former premises of De Nederlandsche Bank
  • Size: 1.400 sqm (GFA)

Powerhouse Company

  • In This Space Since: September 2017
  • Number Of Employees: 75
  • Former Use Of Space: Offices of Royal Vopak, a Rotterdam harbour company.
  • Size: 1400m2

Powerhouse Company. Image © Marc Goodwin
Powerhouse Company. Image © Marc Goodwin
Powerhouse Company. Image © Marc Goodwin
Powerhouse Company. Image © Marc Goodwin

Barcode Architects

  • In the space since: 2013
  • Number of employees: 40
  • Former use of space: office building
  • Size: 500m2

Barcode Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
Barcode Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
Barcode Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
Barcode Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
