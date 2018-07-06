Look Inside a Collection of Dutch Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin

Having previously assembled sets of images featuring the offices of architecture firms in Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, and Barcelona, architectural photographer Marc Goodwin continues the series with an exploration of 17 large and small offices in the Netherlands. Occupying buildings formerly used as offices, banks and old factories, the interior and exterior images capture a glimpse of the lives of these designers and their daily architectural surroundings.
- In This Space Since: 2008
- Number Of Employees: 10
- Former Use Of Space: School
- Size: 100 m2
Marc Koehler Architects
- In This Space Since: 2013
- Number Of Employees: 30 people
- Former Use Of Space: Office
- Size: 250m2
NL Architects
- In This Space Since: 2003
- Number Of Employees: 20
- Former Use Of Space: initially an ink factory designed by Ben Merkelbach
- Size: 350m2
UNStudio
- In This Space Since: 2001
- Number Of Employees (Amsterdam office): 200+
- Former Use Of Space: Spijker Cars (manufacturer of hand-built sports cars)
- Size: 2500 m2
Studioninedots
- In This Space Since: June 2015
- Number Of Employees: 27
- Former Use Of Space: Stork factory hall
- Size: 900 m2
Space&Matter BV
- In This Space Since: June 2017
- Number Of Employees: 18
- Former Use Of Space: newly built
- Size: 300 sqm
FABRICations
- In This Space Since: 2012
- Number Of Employees: 20
- Former Use Of Space: Space under railway viaduct repurposed to storage and workshops in 1970s.
- Size: approximately 250 sqm
mei architects and planners
- In De Schiecentrale building since 2010.
- Number Of Employees: 29
- Former Use Of Space: Office
- Size: 350 m2
Shift architecture urbanism
- In This Space Since: April 2018
- Number Of Employees: 10
- Former Use Of Space: Car Company from the 1930's
- Size: 177m2
The Office for Metropolitan Architecture
- In This Space Since: 1997
- Number Of Employees (in our Rotterdam office): 168
- Former Use Of Space: office space
- Size: approx. 3500m2
ZUS [Zones Urbaines Sensibles]
- In This Space Since: 2000
- Number Of Employees: 25
- Former Use Of Space: Vacant/School/Office
- Size: studio = 400m2 'Schieblock' Building = 8000m2
MVRDV
- In This Space Since: June 2016
- Number Of Employees: 200
- Former Use Of Space: workshop halls, warehouse
- Size: 2,400 m²
MLA+ BV and Maccreanor Lavington Architects BV
- In This Space Since: 1992
- Number Of Employees: total 140, in Rotterdam 55
- Former Use Of Space: Backoffice of a Bank
- Size: 400 m2
Studio Nauta
- In This Space Since: 2018
- Number Of Employees: 4
- Former Use Of Space: Insurance office
- Size: 50 m2
KAAN Architecten
- In This Space Since: September 2016
- Number Of Employees: 85
- Former Use Of Space: former premises of De Nederlandsche Bank
- Size: 1.400 sqm (GFA)
Powerhouse Company
- In This Space Since: September 2017
- Number Of Employees: 75
- Former Use Of Space: Offices of Royal Vopak, a Rotterdam harbour company.
- Size: 1400m2
Barcode Architects
- In the space since: 2013
- Number of employees: 40
- Former use of space: office building
- Size: 500m2