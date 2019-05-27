World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architectural Photographers
  3. Explore Brazil's Architecture Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Explore Brazil's Architecture Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Explore Brazil's Architecture Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Explore Brazil's Architecture Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin, © Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin recently visited Brazil to continue on his journey documenting the world's architecture offices. Expanding on his current list, he's already visited Panama City, the Netherlands, Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, Barcelona, and Los Angeles. In Brazil, Marc photographed 20 offices across a range of scales and project types. Find out more about the individual offices and the city they are a part of through Marc's feature.

© Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin © Marc Goodwin + 37

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos

  • In This Space Since: 1994
  • Number Of Employees: 54
  • Size (Sq Metres): 374m²
  • Building's former use: office building

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Andrade Morettin

  • In This Space Since: 2005
  • Number Of Employees: 4 partners, 5 architects, 4 trainees, 1 secretary
  • Size (Sq Metres): 120m²
  • Building's former use: offices

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Bacco Arquitetos Associados

  • In This Space Since: 2012
  • Number Of Employees: 17
  • Size (Sq Metres): 200m²
  • Building's former use: offices

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

BNA / Transversal / 2SMC / Planomotor / SG Arquitetura (Five offices)

  • In This Space Since: 2013
  • Number Of Employees: 22
  • Size (Sq Metres): 126.5m²
  • Building's former use: offices

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Brasil Arquitetura Ltda

  • In This Space Since: 1985
  • Number Of Employees: 10
  • Size (Sq Metres): 240m²
  • Building's former use: a little house, remodeled to be an office

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Paulo Mendes da Rocha

  • In This Space Since: 1973
  • Number Of Employees: 3
  • Size (Sq Metres): 110m²
  • Building's former use: Instituto dos Arquitetos do Brasil (IAB)

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

FGMF Arquitetos

  • In This Space Since: 2018
  • Number Of Employees: 54
  • Size (Sq Metres): 400m²
  • Building's former use: Store (Children’s clothes)

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

23 SUL ARQUITETURA, CASA14 ARQUITETURA, ENTRE ARQUITETOS, CECILIA REICHSTUL ARQUITETURA, MR2 SOLUÇOES ESTRUTURAIS e CASA RA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

  • In This Space Since: 2018
  • Number Of Employees: Each office has a different number of employees.
  • Size (Sq Metres): 154m²
  • Building's former use: offices

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Geral Arquitetos

  • In This Space Since: 2006
  • Number Of Employees: 23
  • Size (Sq Metres): 187m²
  • Building's former use: offices

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Groupo SP

  • In This Space Since: 2014
  • Number Of Employees: 7 architects + 2 students
  • Size (Sq Metres): 90m²
  • Building's former use: offices

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Hereñú + Ferroni Arquitetos / Pablo Hereñú e Eduardo Ferroni

  • In This Space Since: 2002
  • Number Of Employees: 12
  • Size (Sq Metres): 100m²
  • Building's former use: mixed use commercial gallery

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Keila Costa (+K Arquitetos)

  • In This Space Since: 2014
  • Number Of Employees: 2
  • Size (Sq Metres): 50m²
  • Building's former use: offices

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

METRO ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS

  • In This Space Since: 2012
  • Number Of Employees: 10
  • Size (Sq Metres): 250m²
  • Building's former use: offices

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Studio mk27

  • In This Space Since: 1978
  • Number Of Employees: 34
  • Size (Sq Metres): 370m²
  • Building's former use: Until 2011 an optician occupied the ground floor and the studio occupied the two upper floors. As of 2011, studio mk27 occupies the whole building.

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

MMBB Arquitetos

  • In This Space Since: 2001
  • Number Of Employees: 10
  • Size (Sq Metres): 160m²
  • Building's former use: offices

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Nitsche Arquitetos

  • In This Space Since: 2008
  • Number Of Employees: 15
  • Size (Sq Metres): 90m²
  • Building's former use: offices

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

SIAA Arquitetos Ltda

  • In This Space Since: 2008 - We divide our space with other Architects like Paula Zemel and Marcelo Pontes de Carvalho.
  • Number Of Employees: 7 associated architects, 7 collaborators
  • Size (Sq Metres): 289m²
  • Building's former use: office building

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

SPBR Arquitetos / Angelo Bucci

  • In This Space Since: 2003
  • Number Of Employees: 5
  • Size (Sq Metres): 100m²
  • Building's former use: offices

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Tacoa Arquitetos Associados

  • In This Space Since: 2019
  • Number Of Employees: 2
  • Size (Sq Metres): 100m²
  • Building's former use: offices

Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
© Marc Goodwin
© Marc Goodwin

Verso Arquitetura

  • In This Space Since: 2018
  • Number Of Employees: 4
  • Size (Sq Metres): 50m²
  • Building's former use: Artist's studio; currently sharing the house with a porcelain painter

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Explore Brazil's Architecture Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin" 27 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/917806/explore-brazils-architecture-studios-through-the-lens-of-marc-goodwin/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream