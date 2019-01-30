Explore Architecture Offices in Mexico Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

+ 28

After having previously photographed the architecture offices in the Netherlands, Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, Barcelona and Los Angeles, the architectural photographer Marc Goodwin continues the series with an exploration of some of the most recognized architecture offices in Mexico. With a set of emerging and world-renowned offices alike, the series offers insight into the lives of designers in Mexico City.

Rozana Montiel Estudio de Arquitectura

In this space since: 2017

Number of employees: 10

Size (Sq Metres): 100 m2

Building's former use: Mixed use

Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo

In this space since: 2000

Number of employees: 35

Size (Sq Metres): 340 sq mètres plus garden

Building's former use: Mauricio´s father studio and house



Save this picture! Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Image © Marc Goodwin

Rojkind Arquitectos

In this space since: 2017

Number of employees: 17

Size (Sq Metres): 195 m2

Building's former use: Mixed-use House

PRODUCTORA

In This Space Since: March 2018

Number Of Employees: 4 Partners, 11 employees

Size: 230 m2

Former Use Of Space: Textile factory

PALMA

In this space since: January 2018

Number of employees: 2 + 4 partners

Size (Sq Metres): 36m2

Building's former use: Apartment Building

Ambrosi Etchegaray

In this space since: 2013

Number of employees: 15

Size: 190 sqm

Building’s former use: Residential

Zeller & Moye (Christoph Zeller & Ingrid Moye)

In this space since: 2015

Number of employees: 8

Size (Sq Metres): 180

Taller de Arquitectura Javier Sánchez (JSA)

In this space since: 2006

Number of employees: 50

Size (Sq Metres): 600m² (Divided into three floors: 164m² + 316m² +120m²)

Tatiana Bilbao Estudio

In this space since: September 2015

Number of employees: 50

Size (Sq meters): 300

Building's former use: Offices

TEN Arquitectos (Mexico City)

In this space since: 25 years

Number of employees: 40

Size (Sq Metres): 350m2

Building's former use: Residential

In the aftermath of the September 19 earthquake in Mexico City, many buildings in the city are being reinforced, including ours in Colonia Condesa, one of the most affected areas. We are currently using half of our office, while the other half is under construction. We are very grateful to be alright, and we hope to open our completely remodeled office by the middle of this year.

Frida Escobedo, Taller de Arquitectura

In this space since: Since October 2018

Number of employees: 7 architects, 1 designer + media & communication, 1 administrative, 1 intern + Frida Escobedo

Size (Sq Metres): 130 m2

Building's former use: Residential

Manuel Cervantes Estudio

In this space since: 2016

Number of employees: 20

Size (Sq Metres):200

Building's former use: New space

a|911

In this space since: 2011

Number of employees: 43

Size (Sq Metres): 500 sqm

Building's former use: Office

ArchDaily México

In this space since: 2016

Number of employees: 8

Size (Sq Metres): 749 (co-working)

Building's former use: Residential