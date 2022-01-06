We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architectural Photographers
  3. Berlin's Famous Architecture Studios Captured by Marc Goodwin

Berlin's Famous Architecture Studios Captured by Marc Goodwin

Save this article
Berlin's Famous Architecture Studios Captured by Marc Goodwin

After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin has resumed work on the Atlas of Architectural Atmospheres, Archmospheres, starting with the city of Berlin. This project that seeks to capture architecture offices from around the world has already gathered images from Madrid, Brazil, Panama City, the Netherlands, Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, Barcelona, Los Angeles, and Istanbul.

Documenting diverse architecture and design studios, Goodwin captured 13 different office spaces in Berlin, including Hesse, LAVA, JWA, Tchoban Voss, Richter Musikowski, Barkow Leibinger, FAR frohn&rojas, studio Karhard, Jasper, Kleihues + Kleihues, Graft, Bundschuh Architekten and Sauerbruch Hutton.

JWA. Image © Marc GoodwinChristop Hesse. Image © Marc GoodwinGRAFT. Image © Marc GoodwinBarkow Leibinger. Image © Marc Goodwin+ 57

Read on to discover Berlin's architecture offices through the lens of Marc Goodwin. 

Related Article

Explore Madrid's Design Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

JWA

Save this picture!
JWA. Image © Marc Goodwin
JWA. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
JWA. Image © Marc Goodwin
JWA. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Jan Wiese Architekten GmbH
  • In This Space since 2018
  • Number of members of staff: 27 (office designed for 30)
  • Size (m2): 360 sqm (2 floors of 180 sqm)
  • Building's former use: It is a commercial building from the Gründerzeit (industrialización), The exact original use is not known.

Christop Hesse

Save this picture!
Christop Hesse. Image © Marc Goodwin
Christop Hesse. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Christop Hesse. Image © Marc Goodwin
Christop Hesse. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Christoph Hesse Architects
  • In This Space since 2018 (Berlin), 2010 (Korbach)
  • Number of members of staff: total: 12, of which in Berlin: 3
  • Size (m2): 100 sqm (Berlin), 250 sqm (Korbach)
  • Building's former use: workshop (Berlin), train station (Korbach)

Tchoban Voss

Save this picture!
Tchoban Voss. Image © Marc Goodwin
Tchoban Voss. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Tchoban Voss. Image © Marc Goodwin
Tchoban Voss. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten GmbH
  • In This Space since 1995
  • Number of members of staff: total: 180, of which in Berlin: 80
  • Size (m2): 840
  • Building's former use: The Hackesche Höfe were built in 1906/07 according to plans by the architect and building contractor Kurt Berndt as Germany's largest residential and commercial courtyard complex. The premises in courtyard 2, staircase 5, were reserved for commercial and manufacturing use in the first half of the 20th century.

LAVA

Save this picture!
LAVA. Image © Marc Goodwin
LAVA. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
LAVA. Image © Marc Goodwin
LAVA. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Laboratory for Visionary Architecture Berlin GmbH
  • In This Space since 2021
  • Number of members of staff: 29
  • Size (m2): 370 sqm, of which 170 sqm is currently sublet
  • Building's former use: Brewery - Bottle Store / Canteen

RICHTER MUSIKOWSKI

Save this picture!
RICHTER MUSIKOWSKI. Image © Marc Goodwin
RICHTER MUSIKOWSKI. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
RICHTER MUSIKOWSKI. Image © Marc Goodwin
RICHTER MUSIKOWSKI. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • RICHTER MUSIKOWSKI Architekten PartGmbB
  • In This Space since 2015
  • Number of members of staff: 6 + 2 owners
  • Size (m2): 85
  • Building's former use: Neubau

Barkow Leibinger

Save this picture!
Barkow Leibinger. Image © Marc Goodwin
Barkow Leibinger. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Barkow Leibinger. Image © Marc Goodwin
Barkow Leibinger. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Barkow Leibinger, Berlin
  • In This Space since 1997
  • Number of members of staff: currently 80
  • Size (m2): Around 1,400 sqm, spread over several floors
  • Building's former use: The building in the backyard of Schillerstraße 94 was built between 1896-1897 by the Berlin architect Georg Lewy. It was used as an industrial estate / industrial courtyard. Among other things, a metalworking company was located here, which also built the historic metal gates of Schillerstraße 94. The building is a listed building.

FAR frohn&rojas

Save this picture!
FAR frohn&rojas. Image © Marc Goodwin
FAR frohn&rojas. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
FAR frohn&rojas. Image © Marc Goodwin
FAR frohn&rojas. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • FAR frohn&rojas Planungsgesellschaft mbH
  • In This Space since 2019
  • Number of members of staff: 10
  • Size (m2): 141
  • Building's former use: Newly built

KARHARD

Save this picture!
KARHARD. Image © Marc Goodwin
KARHARD. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
KARHARD. Image © Marc Goodwin
KARHARD. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • studio karhard®
  • In This Space since 2010
  • Number of members of staff: 9
  • Size (m2): 150
  • Building's former use: it is and always has been a residential house

JASPER

Save this picture!
JASPER. Image © Marc Goodwin
JASPER. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
JASPER. Image © Marc Goodwin
JASPER. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • JASPER ARCHITECTS BERLIN
  • In This Space since 2017
  • Number of members of staff: 26 (worldwide)
  • Size (m2): 80 (very roughly estimated)
  • Building's former use: office

KLEIHUES

Save this picture!
KLEIHUES. Image © Marc Goodwin
KLEIHUES. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
KLEIHUES. Image © Marc Goodwin
KLEIHUES. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Kleihues + Kleihues Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH
  • In This Space since 1989
  • Number of members of staff: 80
  • Size (m2): 831
  • Building's former use: Former waste loading station by Paul Baumgarten (listed)

BUNDSCHUH

Save this picture!
BUNDSCHUH. Image © Marc Goodwin
BUNDSCHUH. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
BUNDSCHUH. Image © Marc Goodwin
BUNDSCHUH. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Bundschuh Architekten
  • In This Space since 2007
  • Number of members of staff: 9
  • Size (m2): 160
  • Building's former use: Counselling centre for young people who are difficult to bring up

GRAFT

Save this picture!
GRAFT. Image © Marc Goodwin
GRAFT. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
GRAFT. Image © Marc Goodwin
GRAFT. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • GRAFT Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH
  • In This Space since 2007
  • Number of members of staff: 90
  • Size (m2): 2000
  • Building's former use (if known): Production of SOLEX Carburetors

Sauerbruch Hutton

Save this picture!
Sauerbruch Hutton. Image © Marc Goodwin
Sauerbruch Hutton. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Sauerbruch Hutton. Image © Marc Goodwin
Sauerbruch Hutton. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Sauerbruch Hutton
  • In This Space since 1991
  • Number of members of staff: 140 approx
  • Size (m2): 1000 approx
  • Building's former use: Ensemble of historic Barracks

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Berlin's Famous Architecture Studios Captured by Marc Goodwin" 06 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974613/berlins-famous-architecture-studios-captured-by-marc-goodwin> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream