Berlin's Famous Architecture Studios Captured by Marc Goodwin

After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin has resumed work on the Atlas of Architectural Atmospheres, Archmospheres, starting with the city of Berlin. This project that seeks to capture architecture offices from around the world has already gathered images from Madrid, Brazil, Panama City, the Netherlands, Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, Barcelona, Los Angeles, and Istanbul.

Documenting diverse architecture and design studios, Goodwin captured 13 different office spaces in Berlin, including Hesse, LAVA, JWA, Tchoban Voss, Richter Musikowski, Barkow Leibinger, FAR frohn&rojas, studio Karhard, Jasper, Kleihues + Kleihues, Graft, Bundschuh Architekten and Sauerbruch Hutton.

+ 57

Read on to discover Berlin's architecture offices through the lens of Marc Goodwin.

Related Article Explore Madrid's Design Studios Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

JWA

Jan Wiese Architekten GmbH

In This Space since 2018

Number of members of staff: 27 (office designed for 30)

Size (m2): 360 sqm (2 floors of 180 sqm)

Building's former use: It is a commercial building from the Gründerzeit (industrialización), The exact original use is not known.

Christop Hesse

Christoph Hesse Architects

In This Space since 2018 (Berlin), 2010 (Korbach)

Number of members of staff: total: 12, of which in Berlin: 3

Size (m2): 100 sqm (Berlin), 250 sqm (Korbach)

Building's former use: workshop (Berlin), train station (Korbach)

Tchoban Voss

TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten GmbH

In This Space since 1995

Number of members of staff: total: 180, of which in Berlin: 80

Size (m2): 840

Building's former use: The Hackesche Höfe were built in 1906/07 according to plans by the architect and building contractor Kurt Berndt as Germany's largest residential and commercial courtyard complex. The premises in courtyard 2, staircase 5, were reserved for commercial and manufacturing use in the first half of the 20th century.

LAVA

Laboratory for Visionary Architecture Berlin GmbH

In This Space since 2021

Number of members of staff: 29

Size (m2): 370 sqm, of which 170 sqm is currently sublet

Building's former use: Brewery - Bottle Store / Canteen

RICHTER MUSIKOWSKI

RICHTER MUSIKOWSKI Architekten PartGmbB

In This Space since 2015

Number of members of staff: 6 + 2 owners

Size (m2): 85

Building's former use: Neubau

Barkow Leibinger

Barkow Leibinger, Berlin

In This Space since 1997

Number of members of staff: currently 80

Size (m2): Around 1,400 sqm, spread over several floors

Building's former use: The building in the backyard of Schillerstraße 94 was built between 1896-1897 by the Berlin architect Georg Lewy. It was used as an industrial estate / industrial courtyard. Among other things, a metalworking company was located here, which also built the historic metal gates of Schillerstraße 94. The building is a listed building.

FAR frohn&rojas

FAR frohn&rojas Planungsgesellschaft mbH

In This Space since 2019

Number of members of staff: 10

Size (m2): 141

Building's former use: Newly built

KARHARD

studio karhard®

In This Space since 2010

Number of members of staff: 9

Size (m2): 150

Building's former use: it is and always has been a residential house

JASPER

JASPER ARCHITECTS BERLIN

In This Space since 2017

Number of members of staff: 26 (worldwide)

Size (m2): 80 (very roughly estimated)

Building's former use: office

KLEIHUES

Kleihues + Kleihues Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH

In This Space since 1989

Number of members of staff: 80

Size (m2): 831

Building's former use: Former waste loading station by Paul Baumgarten (listed)

BUNDSCHUH

Bundschuh Architekten

In This Space since 2007

Number of members of staff: 9

Size (m2): 160

Building's former use: Counselling centre for young people who are difficult to bring up

GRAFT

GRAFT Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH

In This Space since 2007

Number of members of staff: 90

Size (m2): 2000

Building's former use (if known): Production of SOLEX Carburetors

Sauerbruch Hutton