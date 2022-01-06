Berlin's Famous Architecture Studios Captured by Marc Goodwin

After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin has resumed work on the Atlas of Architectural Atmospheres, Archmospheres, starting with the city of Berlin. This project that seeks to capture architecture offices from around the world has already gathered images from Madrid, Brazil, Panama City, the Netherlands, Dubai, London, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, the Nordic countries, Barcelona, Los Angeles, and Istanbul.
Documenting diverse architecture and design studios, Goodwin captured 13 different office spaces in Berlin, including Hesse, LAVA, JWA, Tchoban Voss, Richter Musikowski, Barkow Leibinger, FAR frohn&rojas, studio Karhard, Jasper, Kleihues + Kleihues, Graft, Bundschuh Architekten and Sauerbruch Hutton.
Read on to discover Berlin's architecture offices through the lens of Marc Goodwin.
JWA
- Jan Wiese Architekten GmbH
- In This Space since 2018
- Number of members of staff: 27 (office designed for 30)
- Size (m2): 360 sqm (2 floors of 180 sqm)
- Building's former use: It is a commercial building from the Gründerzeit (industrialización), The exact original use is not known.
Christop Hesse
- Christoph Hesse Architects
- In This Space since 2018 (Berlin), 2010 (Korbach)
- Number of members of staff: total: 12, of which in Berlin: 3
- Size (m2): 100 sqm (Berlin), 250 sqm (Korbach)
- Building's former use: workshop (Berlin), train station (Korbach)
Tchoban Voss
- TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten GmbH
- In This Space since 1995
- Number of members of staff: total: 180, of which in Berlin: 80
- Size (m2): 840
- Building's former use: The Hackesche Höfe were built in 1906/07 according to plans by the architect and building contractor Kurt Berndt as Germany's largest residential and commercial courtyard complex. The premises in courtyard 2, staircase 5, were reserved for commercial and manufacturing use in the first half of the 20th century.
LAVA
- Laboratory for Visionary Architecture Berlin GmbH
- In This Space since 2021
- Number of members of staff: 29
- Size (m2): 370 sqm, of which 170 sqm is currently sublet
- Building's former use: Brewery - Bottle Store / Canteen
RICHTER MUSIKOWSKI
- RICHTER MUSIKOWSKI Architekten PartGmbB
- In This Space since 2015
- Number of members of staff: 6 + 2 owners
- Size (m2): 85
- Building's former use: Neubau
Barkow Leibinger
- Barkow Leibinger, Berlin
- In This Space since 1997
- Number of members of staff: currently 80
- Size (m2): Around 1,400 sqm, spread over several floors
- Building's former use: The building in the backyard of Schillerstraße 94 was built between 1896-1897 by the Berlin architect Georg Lewy. It was used as an industrial estate / industrial courtyard. Among other things, a metalworking company was located here, which also built the historic metal gates of Schillerstraße 94. The building is a listed building.
FAR frohn&rojas
- FAR frohn&rojas Planungsgesellschaft mbH
- In This Space since 2019
- Number of members of staff: 10
- Size (m2): 141
- Building's former use: Newly built
KARHARD
- studio karhard®
- In This Space since 2010
- Number of members of staff: 9
- Size (m2): 150
- Building's former use: it is and always has been a residential house
JASPER
- JASPER ARCHITECTS BERLIN
- In This Space since 2017
- Number of members of staff: 26 (worldwide)
- Size (m2): 80 (very roughly estimated)
- Building's former use: office
KLEIHUES
- Kleihues + Kleihues Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH
- In This Space since 1989
- Number of members of staff: 80
- Size (m2): 831
- Building's former use: Former waste loading station by Paul Baumgarten (listed)
BUNDSCHUH
- Bundschuh Architekten
- In This Space since 2007
- Number of members of staff: 9
- Size (m2): 160
- Building's former use: Counselling centre for young people who are difficult to bring up
GRAFT
- GRAFT Gesellschaft von Architekten mbH
- In This Space since 2007
- Number of members of staff: 90
- Size (m2): 2000
- Building's former use (if known): Production of SOLEX Carburetors
Sauerbruch Hutton
- Sauerbruch Hutton
- In This Space since 1991
- Number of members of staff: 140 approx
- Size (m2): 1000 approx
- Building's former use: Ensemble of historic Barracks