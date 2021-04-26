Winners of 2021 Solar Decathlon Design and Build Challenges Construct Houses for a Cleaner Future

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María, Valparaíso, Chile. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

The United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm announced the winners of the 2021 U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Decathlon, a competition that challenges architecture and engineering college students from around the world to design and construct high-performance buildings powered by renewable energy. 72 competing teams hailed from 12 countries and designed energy-efficient residential and commercial spaces, nine of which were constructed and presented in the Solar Decathlon Virtual Village on the National Mall, a first of its kind, in Washington, D.C.

The Solar Decathlon aims to promote student innovation, STEM education, and workforce development opportunities in the architecture and construction industry. The competition has been ongoing since 2002, and since then, more than 20,000 students have shared their innovative concepts. The Decathlon is divided into two separate challenges: The Design Challenge is a one-to-two-semester, design-only competition, while the Build Challenge is a two-year design-and-build competition.

Here is the list of the winners of the 2020 Build Challenge and 2021 Design Challenge.

2020 Build Challenge Overall Winners

1st Place: University of Colorado (Boulder, Colorado)

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

2nd Place: University of Waterloo (Waterloo, Ontario)

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

3rd Place: University of Nevada, Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – University of Nevada. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

2021 Design Challenge Grand Winners

Save this picture! 21DC_AH_ThomasJefferson_team. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

Commercial Divisions, University of Oregon (Eugene, Oregon)

Residential Divisions, Northwestern University (Evanston, Illinois)

2020 Build Challenge Contest Winners

Energy Performance

1st Place: Weber State University (Ogden, Utah)

2nd Place (tie): University of Colorado (Boulder, Colorado) University of Nevada, Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada)

3rd Place: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Urbana (Champaign County, Illinois)

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – Weber State University. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

Engineering

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – Hogeschool Utrecht University of Applied Sciences Utrecht, Utrecht, Netherlands. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

Financial Feasibility & Affordability

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

Resilience

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María, Valparaíso, Chile. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

Architecture

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

Operations

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – University of Nevada. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

Market Potential

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

Comfort & Environmental Quality

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, Illinois. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

Innovation

1st Place: University of Colorado (Boulder, Colorado)

2nd Place: University of Nevada, Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nevada)

3rd Place (tie): University of Waterloo (Waterloo, Ontario) Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María (Valparaíso, Chile)



Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María, Valparaíso, Chile. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

Presentation

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – University of Nevada. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

2021 Design Challenge Division Winners

Suburban Single-Family Housing Division

Urban Single-Family Housing Division

Attached Housing Division

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

Mixed-Use Multifamily Building Division

1st place: The University of British Columbia (Vancouver, Canada)

2nd place: The University of Arizona (Tucson, Arizona)

3rd place: University of Missouri-Columbia (Columbia, Missouri)

Elementary School Division

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – University of Nevada. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

Office Building Division

1st place: Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Blacksburg, Virginia)

2nd place: Ryerson University (Toronto, Canada)

3rd place: Harvard University (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

Retail Building Division

1st place: Illinois Institute of Technology (Chicago, Illinois)

2nd place: Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

3rd place: Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (India)

Save this picture! 2020 Build Challenge – Universidad Técnica Federico Santa María, Valparaíso, Chile. Image Courtesy of Dept of Energy Solar Decathlon on Flickr

News via the U.S Department of Energy