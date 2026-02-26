Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize

Save

As the architecture community looks ahead to the announcement of the 2026 laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, anticipation once again gathers around what is widely regarded as the profession's highest honor. Founded in 1979 by Jay Pritzker and administered by the Hyatt Foundation, the prize recognizes a living architect whose body of work demonstrates a consistent and significant contribution to humanity and the built environment.

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - Image 2 of 12ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - Image 3 of 12ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - Image 4 of 12ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - Image 5 of 12ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - More Images+ 7

From its first laureate, Philip Johnson, to more recent recipients such as Francis Kere (2022), David Chipperfield (2023), Riken Yamamoto (2024), and Liu Jiakun (2025), the Pritzker Prize has traced a broad geographic and cultural spectrum. The list of laureates reveals an expanding architectural landscape, one in which diverse modes of practice, ranging from civic and institutional work to community-based and materially driven approaches, have shaped contemporary discourse and redefined architecture's societal role.

Continuing our annual tradition, we invited our readers to share their perspectives through ArchDaily's poll, asking which architect they believe should be honored in 2026. While the official announcement, traditionally made in early March, has been delayed this year amid changes within the Pritzker family, including Thomas Pritzker stepping down from his role as Executive Chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corporation following recent controversies, the discussion continues. From a list of over 50 shortlisted architects, readers have selected Kengo Kuma as their top choice for the 2026 Pritzker Architecture Prize:

Related Article

Who Has Won the Pritzker Prize?

1. Kengo Kuma (11.49%)

Save this picture!
ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - Image 2 of 12
Odunpazari Modern Art Museum / Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © NAARO

2. Steven Holl (7.16%)

Save this picture!
ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - Image 3 of 12
Winter Visual Arts Building / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Paul Warchol

3. Bjarke Ingels (5.08%)

Save this picture!
ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - Image 4 of 12
Claremont McKenna College Robert Day Sciences Center / BIG. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

4. Smiljan Radic (4.90%)

Save this picture!
ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - Image 5 of 12
2014 Serpentine Gallery Pavilion / Smiljan Radic. Image © Iwan Baan

5. Alberto Campo Baeza (4.71%)

Save this picture!
ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - Image 9 of 12
Nursery in Armenia / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Javier Callejas

6. MVRDV (4.14%)

Save this picture!
ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - Image 10 of 12
GATE M West Bund Dream Center / MVRDV. Image © Sanqian Visual Image Art

7. Tatiana Bilbao (3.58%)

Save this picture!
ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - Image 11 of 12
Cortés Sea Research Center / Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Juan Manuel McGrath

8. Diller Scofidio + Renfro | Elizabeth Diller + Ricardo Scofidio + Charles Renfro (3.39%)

Save this picture!
ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - Image 12 of 12
Blue Dream House / Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Image © Iwan Baan

9. Tod Williams + Billie Tsien (3.20%)

Save this picture!
ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - Image 6 of 12
The Barnes Foundation / Tod Williams + Billie Tsien. Image © The Barnes Foundation

9. Tom Kundig (3.20%)

Save this picture!
ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - Image 7 of 12
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art / Olson Kundig. Image © Nic Lehoux

10. Santiago Calatrava (3.01%)

Save this picture!
ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize - Image 8 of 12
UAE Pavilion at the 2020 Expo. Image © Stephane Aboudaram

Additionally, Sou Fujimoto, Bijoy Jain, Moshe Safdie, and Jun'ya Ishigami were also recognized with more than 2% of the votes.

Explore who was expected to win according to our readers in the previous editions of the Pritzker Prize polls from 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020.

We invite you to stay tuned to ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Reyyan Dogan
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize" 26 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039130/archdailys-readers-select-who-should-win-the-2026-pritzker-prize> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags