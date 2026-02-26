ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2026 Pritzker Prize

Save this picture! Hangzhou Xiaohe Park / Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © Fangfang Tian

As the architecture community looks ahead to the announcement of the 2026 laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, anticipation once again gathers around what is widely regarded as the profession's highest honor. Founded in 1979 by Jay Pritzker and administered by the Hyatt Foundation, the prize recognizes a living architect whose body of work demonstrates a consistent and significant contribution to humanity and the built environment.

+ 7

From its first laureate, Philip Johnson, to more recent recipients such as Francis Kere (2022), David Chipperfield (2023), Riken Yamamoto (2024), and Liu Jiakun (2025), the Pritzker Prize has traced a broad geographic and cultural spectrum. The list of laureates reveals an expanding architectural landscape, one in which diverse modes of practice, ranging from civic and institutional work to community-based and materially driven approaches, have shaped contemporary discourse and redefined architecture's societal role.

Continuing our annual tradition, we invited our readers to share their perspectives through ArchDaily's poll, asking which architect they believe should be honored in 2026. While the official announcement, traditionally made in early March, has been delayed this year amid changes within the Pritzker family, including Thomas Pritzker stepping down from his role as Executive Chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corporation following recent controversies, the discussion continues. From a list of over 50 shortlisted architects, readers have selected Kengo Kuma as their top choice for the 2026 Pritzker Architecture Prize:

Related Article Who Has Won the Pritzker Prize?

Additionally, Sou Fujimoto, Bijoy Jain, Moshe Safdie, and Jun'ya Ishigami were also recognized with more than 2% of the votes.

Explore who was expected to win according to our readers in the previous editions of the Pritzker Prize polls from 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020.

We invite you to stay tuned to ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.