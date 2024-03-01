ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2024 Pritzker Prize

As part of our yearly tradition, we have asked our readers who should win the 2024 Pritzker Prize, the most esteemed accolade in the realm of architecture.

Established by Jay Pritzker and administered by the Hyatt Foundation in the United States, the Pritzker Prize honors living architects, irrespective of nationality, whose architectural contributions "have produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity through the art of architecture."

The inaugural recipient of the Pritzker Prize was the American architect Philip Johnson in 1979. Since then, architects from 20 countries have received the prize, of which only six were female architects: the late Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa), Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda), Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara (2020), and Anne Lacaton (2021, alongside Jean-Philippe Vassal).

According to our readers who have picked from more than 50 options, Alberto Campo Baeza should win the 2024 Pritzker Prize:

Additionally, receiving mentions from over 2% of the votes were Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Manuel Aires Mateus + Francisco Aires Mateus, Sou Fujimoto, Jeanne Gang, Frida Escobedo, and Moshe Safdie.

Explore who was expected to win according to our readers in the previous editions of the Pritzker Prize polls from 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020.

We invite you to stay tuned to ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.