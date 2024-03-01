Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2024 Pritzker Prize

As part of our yearly tradition, we have asked our readers who should win the 2024 Pritzker Prize, the most esteemed accolade in the realm of architecture.

Established by Jay Pritzker and administered by the Hyatt Foundation in the United States, the Pritzker Prize honors living architects, irrespective of nationality, whose architectural contributions "have produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity through the art of architecture."

The inaugural recipient of the Pritzker Prize was the American architect Philip Johnson in 1979. Since then, architects from 20 countries have received the prize, of which only six were female architects: the late Zaha Hadid (2004), Kazuyo Sejima (2010, together with Ryue Nishizawa), Carme Pigem (2017, together with Ramón Vilalta and Rafael Aranda), Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara (2020), and Anne Lacaton (2021, alongside Jean-Philippe Vassal).

According to our readers who have picked from more than 50 options, Alberto Campo Baeza should win the 2024 Pritzker Prize:

1. Alberto Campo Baeza (7.7%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2024 Pritzker Prize - Image 11 of 11
Multi-Sport Pavilion and Classroom Complex / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Javier Callejas

2. Kengo Kuma (7.3%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2024 Pritzker Prize - Image 2 of 11
KANEKA Wellness Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates + TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers. Image © Norihito Yamauchi

3. Steven Holl (6.6%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2024 Pritzker Prize - Image 8 of 11
Reid Building Glasgow School of Art / Steven Holl Architects. Image © Iwan Baan

4. Bjarke Ingels (5.6%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2024 Pritzker Prize - Image 9 of 11
The Spiral / BIG. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

5. Solano Benitez (5.2%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2024 Pritzker Prize - Image 6 of 11
Quincho Tía Coral / Gabinete de Arquitectura. Image © Federico Cairoli

6. Marina Tabassum (4.9%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2024 Pritzker Prize - Image 7 of 11
Bait Ur Rouf Mosque / Marina Tabassum Architects. Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Rajesh Vora

7. MVRDV (4.3%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2024 Pritzker Prize - Image 3 of 11
Atelier Gardens HAUS 1 / MVRDV + Hirschmüller Schindele Architekten. Image © Schnepp Renou

8. Smiljan Radic (4.2%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2024 Pritzker Prize - Image 10 of 11
The Winery at VIK / Smiljan Radic. Image © Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

9. Santiago Calatrava (4.2%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2024 Pritzker Prize - Image 4 of 11
World Trade Center Transportation Hub / Santiago Calatrava. Image © Hufton+Crow

10. Tatiana Bilbao (3.6%)

ArchDaily’s Readers Select Who Should Win the 2024 Pritzker Prize - Image 5 of 11
Cortés Sea Research Center / Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Juan Manuel McGrath

Additionally, receiving mentions from over 2% of the votes were Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Manuel Aires Mateus + Francisco Aires Mateus, Sou Fujimoto, Jeanne Gang, Frida Escobedo, and Moshe Safdie.

Explore who was expected to win according to our readers in the previous editions of the Pritzker Prize polls from 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020.

We invite you to stay tuned to ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.

