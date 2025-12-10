The 20 Most Anticipated Projects of 2026

Save this picture! La Sagrada Familia by Antoni Gaudi. Image by Maksim Sokolov, via Wikimedia Commons, License CC BY-SA 4.0

As 2025 concludes, we look ahead to 2026, a year scheduled to deliver a diverse range of significant architectural projects across the world. The year is particularly notable for the completion of new infrastructure and cultural buildings, including long-term projects. Europe will be in the spotlight of the new year with the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. This event will feature projects such as the Olympic Village by SOM and the Winter Olympics Arena by David Chipperfield Architects. Also in Milan, BIG is set to complete construction of the City Wave project as part of a new business district in the city. At the same time, after more than 140 years of its establishment, the architects around the world will also be watching for the long-awaited completion of Antoni Gaudí's La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, announced for 2026.

Asia will also be on the radar. In China, BIG expects to inaugurate its design for the Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art early next year. Also, Zaha Hadid Architects expects the completion of the Danjiang Bridge in Taiwan, while Snøhetta is also near completion of Shanghai's Grand Opera House. In North America, Peter Zumthor's David Geffen Galeries at (LACMA) is expected to open its doors in the spring, followed by MAD Architects' Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in the fall. In the Middle East, the long-delayed Guggenheim in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for 2026, while Foster+Partners nears completion of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center in Cairo.

Together, these projects highlight the architectural ambitions shaping the year ahead, from long-awaited cultural landmarks finally nearing completion to major infrastructural works set to redefine their urban contexts. Read on to discover the projects to keep an eye on during 2026, in no particular order.

Barcelona, Spain

In March 2024, officials confirmed that Antoni Gaudí's Sagrada Família's final stage of construction was on track to be completed in 2026. Back then, active construction was ongoing for the Chapel of the Assumption and the tower dedicated to Jesus Christ, which were projected to be completed in 2025 and 2026, respectively. The towering 172.5-meter central spire is included in the project, planned to stand as the tallest construction in Barcelona.

Milan, Italy

This new venue in the Milano Santa Giulia urban district is designed for large-scale sports and cultural events, accommodating up to 16,000 visitors. Its function as a host for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be followed by year-round use for concerts and festivals. The surrounding public spaces are intended to serve as a new social hub for the local community and the city.

Milan, Italy

Completed ahead of schedule, the facility will serve a dual purpose: providing temporary housing for athletes during the 2026 Winter Olympics, and subsequently becoming a long-term urban asset for Milan. The design includes 40,000 square meters of community spaces, courtyards, and sports courts to support its post-Games residential and civic function.

Milan, Italy

Part of the final phase of Milan's CityLife masterplan, this project features two office buildings connected by a 140-meter-long timber canopy equipped with one of the world's largest urban rooftop photovoltaic installations. The design integrates passive cooling strategies, such as groundwater cooling and thermal storage, projected to reduce energy demand by up to 40%. Expected completion is in 2026.

Herning, Denmark

Completed in late 2025 in Herning, Denmark, this building functions as both student housing and a communal center for apprentices. The design employs exposed, durable materials like wood and brick to create resilient, flexible spaces. The architecture prioritizes warm, long-life interiors intended to facilitate communal learning and skill exchange among young craftspeople.

London, UK

The British Museum has announced that Paris-based Lina Ghotmeh Architecture (LGA) has been selected to lead the redesign of its Western Range galleries. The project will be one of the most extensive cultural redevelopments globally, covering approximately 15,650 square meters, including a third of the museum's gallery space. As part of the next phase, LGA will work with a wider team, including artist Ali Cherri, conservation architects Purcell, engineering firm Arup, and graphic designers Holmes Studio, to refine their concept. The final design approach is expected to be unveiled by mid-2026.

London, UK

Foster + Partners won the competition to design the national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II. The memorial aims to provide visitors with a space for reflection in London's St James's Park, a site of historical and constitutional significance. Foster + Partners' winning proposal features a new bridge inspired by the Queen's wedding tiara, a Prince Philip Gate, and new gardens. The design will continue to be developed until April 2026.

Tashkent, Uzbekistan

The Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation (ACDF) announced the transformation of a 1912 industrial building in Tashkent into the Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA), set to become the first permanent institution dedicated to contemporary art and research in Central Asia. Designed by the French architecture practice Studio KO, the building, known for the Treasury Chamber, was constructed as a diesel station and depot for Tashkent's first tram line. The CCA will open fully to the public in March 2026 with the inaugural exhibition Hikmah, meaning "wisdom" in Uzbek.

Los Angeles, U.S.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art announced in November 2025 that it will open to the public in September 2026, adding a new cultural institution to Los Angeles's Exposition Park. Founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, the museum is dedicated to the art of illustrated and narrative storytelling. The building is designed by Ma Yansong of MAD Architects, with landscape architecture by Mia Lehrer of Studio-MLA and Stantec serving as executive architect.

Toronto, Canada

Located at Trinity College in the University of Toronto, this mixed-use facility is the first new building for the college since 1979. It is designed to achieve LEED Platinum and CaGBC Zero Carbon certification. The building re-frames the campus public realm, focusing on wayfinding and accessibility, and is expected to open in 2026.

Toronto, Canada

This residential and mixed-use development by BIG is expected to be completed near the end of 2026. The design utilizes a 'pixelated' or stacked volume approach, extruded upwards to house residential, retail, and office spaces while maintaining the footprints of existing heritage buildings on the site. The residential units are rotated 45 degrees from the street grid to maximize exposure to natural light and air. The design was inspired by Moshe Safdie's Habitat 67 in Montreal.

Los Angeles, U.S.

The galleries, designed in collaboration with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, are scheduled to officially open in April 2026 to house LACMA's permanent collection. The museum recently offered an exclusive preview of the building in its raw architectural state, ahead of the installation of artworks. Major construction was completed at the end of 2024, and portions of the lower levels are already accessible to visitors.

New York, U.S.

The 14,850-square-foot Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center in New York broke ground in September 2024 and is expected to open in 2026. It is designed to be the first purpose-built, LEED Platinum-certified theater in the United States, integrating the structure with its 98-acre natural setting to transition the company into a year-round cultural institution.

Taipei, Taiwan

Originally announced in 2015, construction began in 2019 on what would become the world's longest single-mast, asymmetric cable-stayed bridge. In October 2025, the final segment of the bridge's steel decking was installed, connecting the east and west banks of the Tamsui River estuary in Taiwan for the first time and confirming its opening date for May 2026.

Suzhou, China

Opening in 2026, the 60,000-square-meter complex is situated on the Jinji Lake waterfront. It is architecturally conceived as a cluster of twelve pavilions under a continuous roof, reinterpreting traditional local garden architecture for its function as a contemporary art and public space venue.

Shenzhen, China

Construction of the Yidan Center in Shenzhen, China, has reached full height, marking progress towards its opening sometime in 2026. The new landmark will serve as the headquarters of the Chen Yidan Foundation and the Yidan Prize. The center will host facilities for academic research, cultural events, and exhibitions. Located adjacent to the Qianhai Museum, the Yidan Center helps define a new cultural quarter in China's third-most-populous city.

Shanghai, China

This venue is a key component of a new Shanghai urban masterplan. Located on the Expo Houtan riverbank, the building's function is to be an open public venue that aligns with the surrounding radial landscape design. Its form features a sweeping roof intended to integrate artists and the public. Completion is anticipated in 2026.

Gelephu, Bhutan

As part of the Gelephu Mindfulness City, the Gelephu International Airport will see key progress next year, having held its groundbreaking ceremony in 2025. The main runway and terminal construction is projected for April 2026. The project's phased development is targeting full airport completion by 2029. The overall city project, spanning 21 years, remains in early stages, focused on infrastructure like this airport, with no reports of broader city construction starting in 2026.​​

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Twenty years after the Frank Gehry–designed Guggenheim Abu Dhabi was first announced in 2006, the museum may finally have its grand opening. Scheduled to open in 2026, the 320,000-square-foot museum will be the largest Guggenheim outpost globally. It is located on Saadiyat Island, a cultural district also featuring institutions like the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Cairo, Egypt

The Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center, Cairo, is a 105,000 m² hospital designed to provide free heart treatment and is sited adjacent to the Zewail City of Science and Technology. The design focuses on meeting the needs of patients, families, and staff, with completion set for 2026. It provides free state-of-the-art treatment for the people of Egypt, with views of the Pyramids of Giza.

