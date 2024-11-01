Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Designed by Peter Zumthor, the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA Set Opening Date for April 2026

Designed by Peter Zumthor, the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA Set Opening Date for April 2026

Save

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) has announced that its new David Geffen Galleries designed by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor will open to the public in April 2026 in Los Angeles, United States, according to LACMA's publication, Unframed. The galleries, whose final design was approved in 2019, represent a significant new phase in LACMA's ongoing campus redevelopment, bringing expanded gallery space and updated facilities to the museum.

Designed by Peter Zumthor, the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA Set Opening Date for April 2026 - Image 2 of 5Designed by Peter Zumthor, the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA Set Opening Date for April 2026 - Image 3 of 5Designed by Peter Zumthor, the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA Set Opening Date for April 2026 - Image 4 of 5Designed by Peter Zumthor, the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA Set Opening Date for April 2026 - Image 5 of 5Designed by Peter Zumthor, the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA Set Opening Date for April 2026 - More Images

Construction of the David Geffen Galleries, which runs along Wilshire Boulevard, began in 2019 and is now around 90 percent complete. The horizontal, 900-foot-long structure has recently become visible to the public with the removal of scaffolding. Major construction work is anticipated to conclude by late 2024, with operational setup and artwork installation scheduled for early 2025 in preparation for the opening.

Save this picture!
Designed by Peter Zumthor, the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA Set Opening Date for April 2026 - Image 4 of 5
© Paul Clemence | LACMA

Zumthor's design for the David Geffen Galleries will increase LACMA's total exhibition space from 130,000 to 220,000 square feet. The structure consists of seven interconnected concrete and glass pavilions, each linked by a transparent main level intended to allow natural light without compromising the preservation of sensitive works. Beyond the galleries, the building will feature a theater, educational facilities, dining spaces, a museum shop, and landscaped plazas with 2.5 acres of outdoor green space for public events and activities.

Related Article

Peter Zumthor’s Vision Takes Shape: Paul Clemence Releases LACMA Progress Photos

The David Geffen Galleries project is the latest step in a broader, multi-decade transformation of the LACMA campus, which included the addition of the Broad Contemporary Art Museum in 2008 and the Resnick Exhibition Pavilion in 2010, both designed by Renzo Piano. The Zumthor building aims to enhance public access to LACMA's collections and create a visitor experience that integrates indoor and outdoor spaces within an urban setting.

Save this picture!
Designed by Peter Zumthor, the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA Set Opening Date for April 2026 - Image 3 of 5
© Paul Clemence | LACMA

Once complete, the David Geffen Galleries will position LACMA to offer an updated environment for its collection and programming, underscoring its role as a major arts institution in the western United States. In fact, this expansion is expected to offer an open, modernized museum experience that will enlarge public access to LACMA's collection. As the LACMA project nears completion, it aims to become an architectural icon and an essential destination in Los Angeles, United States.

Save this picture!
Designed by Peter Zumthor, the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA Set Opening Date for April 2026 - Image 2 of 5
© Paul Clemence | LACMA

In other similar news, Fondation Cartier will relocate to a reimagined 1855 Haussmannian building in Paris, with renovations by architect Jean Nouvel set for a 2025 opening. Additionally, Snøhetta has revealed its design for a new building dedicated to a well-loved institution, the Omaha Children's Museum. Finally, The Western Australian Government has just announced renovations for the 51-year-old heritage-listed Perth Concert Hall, with extensive upgrades by OMA's Australian office and Perth-based WITH Architecture Studio.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Designed by Peter Zumthor, the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA Set Opening Date for April 2026" 01 Nov 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1023049/lacma-sets-april-2026-opening-for-peter-zumthor-designed-galleries-in-los-angeles-united-states> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags