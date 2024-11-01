Designed by Peter Zumthor, the David Geffen Galleries at LACMA Set Opening Date for April 2026

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) has announced that its new David Geffen Galleries designed by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor will open to the public in April 2026 in Los Angeles, United States, according to LACMA's publication, Unframed. The galleries, whose final design was approved in 2019, represent a significant new phase in LACMA's ongoing campus redevelopment, bringing expanded gallery space and updated facilities to the museum.

Construction of the David Geffen Galleries, which runs along Wilshire Boulevard, began in 2019 and is now around 90 percent complete. The horizontal, 900-foot-long structure has recently become visible to the public with the removal of scaffolding. Major construction work is anticipated to conclude by late 2024, with operational setup and artwork installation scheduled for early 2025 in preparation for the opening.

Zumthor's design for the David Geffen Galleries will increase LACMA's total exhibition space from 130,000 to 220,000 square feet. The structure consists of seven interconnected concrete and glass pavilions, each linked by a transparent main level intended to allow natural light without compromising the preservation of sensitive works. Beyond the galleries, the building will feature a theater, educational facilities, dining spaces, a museum shop, and landscaped plazas with 2.5 acres of outdoor green space for public events and activities.

The David Geffen Galleries project is the latest step in a broader, multi-decade transformation of the LACMA campus, which included the addition of the Broad Contemporary Art Museum in 2008 and the Resnick Exhibition Pavilion in 2010, both designed by Renzo Piano. The Zumthor building aims to enhance public access to LACMA's collections and create a visitor experience that integrates indoor and outdoor spaces within an urban setting.

Once complete, the David Geffen Galleries will position LACMA to offer an updated environment for its collection and programming, underscoring its role as a major arts institution in the western United States. In fact, this expansion is expected to offer an open, modernized museum experience that will enlarge public access to LACMA's collection. As the LACMA project nears completion, it aims to become an architectural icon and an essential destination in Los Angeles, United States.

