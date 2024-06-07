Peter Zumthor’s Vision Takes Shape: Paul Clemence Releases LACMA Progress Photos

Paul Clemence has released a new series of images showcasing the ongoing construction works in The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). Undergoing massive transformations, including a new building by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor, the LACMA is the largest art museum in the western United States. Approved in 2019, Zumthor’s design, known as the David Geffen Galleries, aims to modernize the museum’s campus.

Zumthor’s design was approved in 2019 initial backlash. In fact, an organization aiming to save LACMA even tried to invite six renowned international firms to submit alternative proposals in 2020, but this effort was unsuccessful. The approval for Zumthor’s design came as part of an environmental impact report, and the new plan promised to reduce the size and footprint of the original expansion, expediting construction and shortening the project timeline.

The David Geffen Galleries will house LACMA’s permanent collection and include seven concrete and glass pavilions connected to a transparent main exhibition level. The project also includes 2.5 acres of open green space, boating landscaped plazas, and areas for public programming. The transformation aims to create a more engaging and dynamic visitor experience, ensuring LACMA’s position as a leading cultural institution.

Zumthor’s expansion spans Wilshire Boulevard and hovers over the site, touching down on seven semi-transparent pavilions. Adding that space into the outdoor area, the design also creates a dynamic circulation between the different levels hosting gallery spaces and visitor facilities. The building also includes a theater, educational facilities, restaurants, a museum shop, and a multipurpose event space.

Paul Clemence captures the recent construction updates showing significant progress. In fact, the project is on track for completion by the end of 2024. Additionally, the installation of the custom-built glass facade is also advancing, ensuring that the galleries can safely display artworks in natural light while protecting light-sensitive pieces, which was a major concern. According to the LA Times, the project has succeeded in surpassing the fundraising goals of $750 million and aims to provide a modern, open, and accessible art museum experience for the American public.

Capturing the essence of form and the reality of the ongoing project, Paul Clemence’s photography brings out unique characteristics of buildings and spaces. Most recently, the photographer captured the architectural essence of Swiss museums at Le Salon Suisse during Miami Art Week. Last October, the photographer released a photo series of the CERN Science Gateway Building in Geneva, designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Finally, Clemence recently photographed Mario Botta’s new housing suction in Lugano, Switzerland.