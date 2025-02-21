Lina Ghotmeh Wins Competition to Redesign British Museum’s Western Range

The British Museum has announced that Paris-based Lina Ghotmeh Architecture (LGA) has been selected to lead the redesign of its Western Range galleries. This decision follows a rigorous international competition, marking a significant milestone in the Museum's Masterplan, a long-term initiative to modernize its Bloomsbury site while maintaining its historic integrity. The project will be one of the most extensive cultural redevelopments globally, covering approximately 15,650 square meters, including a third of the museum's gallery space.

The competition, launched in May 2024, attracted over 60 entries from leading architectural firms worldwide. In December 2024, five finalists were shortlisted for the second stage: 6a Architects, David Chipperfield Architects, Eric Parry Architects & Jamie Fobert Architects, Lina Ghotmeh - Architecture, and OMA. Each team led a multidisciplinary consortium, incorporating expertise in conservation, sustainability, structural engineering, and exhibition design to develop concepts that balance contemporary needs with the preservation of the museum's historic fabric.

After a nine-month selection process, LGA emerged as the unanimous choice of the expert judging panel, chaired by British Museum Chairman George Osborne. The panel praised the firm's materially sensitive and "archaeological" approach to design, an ethos that aligns closely with the Museum's mission of preserving and interpreting two million years of human history.

Ghotmeh, a Lebanese-born architect, is known for integrating sustainability with historical narratives in her work. She describes her approach similar to an archaeological excavation, where the past informs the future. This philosophy is evident in projects such as the Estonian National Museum in Tartu, the Hermès Leather Workshop in Normandy, and the Stone Garden residential tower in Beirut. Her designs emphasize natural materials, low-carbon construction, and a strong connection to place—values that resonated with the selection panel.

Lina Ghotmeh brings a deep sensitivity to the Museum's history while offering an exciting vision for the future. Her ideas impressed our trustees, and when realized, they will captivate our millions of visitors. -- George Osborne, Chairman of the British Museum.

As part of the next phase, LGA will work with a wider team, including artist Ali Cherri, conservation architects Purcell, engineering firm Arup, and graphic designers Holmes Studio, to refine their concept. The final design approach is expected to be unveiled by mid-2026. The Western Range project forms part of the British Museum's broader Masterplan, which aims to modernize its facilities, improve sustainability, and enhance visitor experience while ensuring that the collection remains accessible throughout the renovation. Alongside the gallery redesign, the Museum has also launched initiatives such as the British Museum Archaeological Research Facility and a new energy center, both integral to its long-term sustainability goals.

This development aligns with a global trend of cultural institutions undertaking significant architectural transformations. For instance, Zaha Hadid Architects, in collaboration with Bureau Cube Partners, have been selected to transform the historic Milan Vapa Paper Mill in Belgrade into a contemporary cultural center celebrating Nikola Tesla's scientific achievements. Similarly, Finland's New Museum of Architecture and Design has unveiled five shortlisted designs for its upcoming venue in Helsinki, aiming to harmonize with the city's urban and historical context while embracing sustainable solutions.