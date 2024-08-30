OMA and David Chipperfield Selected Among the 5 Finalists of the British Museum Architecture Competition

Save this picture! Aerial image of the BM. Image Courtesy of The Trustees of the British Museum

The British Museum has shortlisted five architect-led teams for the final stage of its International Architectural Competition, a significant milestone in the museum's ambitious plan to renovate its Western Range Galleries. The teams—6a Architects, David Chipperfield Architects, Eric Parry Architects and Jamie Fobert Architects, Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture, and OMA—were selected from over 60 global entries and will now compete to reimagine a substantial portion of the museum's gallery space.

The project focuses on architectural excellence while supporting the museum's commitment to decarbonization and the preservation of its historic structures. These six shortlisted teams represent a diverse blend of talent, featuring both renowned architectural firms and emerging voices. Each team leads a multidisciplinary consortium that combines expertise in areas such as structural engineering, conservation, environmental sustainability, and exhibition design, ensuring a comprehensive approach to the British Museum’s renovation project.

The winning team, to be announced in early 2025, will embark on one of the most significant cultural renovation projects globally, collaborating with British Museum experts to develop designs that respect the site's historic fabric while addressing modern needs. The project will cover approximately 15,650 square meters, including a third of the museum's gallery space, and will involve upgrading facilities to meet contemporary performance standards while preserving key heritage elements.

The competition's second stage will run until December 2024, during which the shortlisted teams will engage in collaborative design exercises with the museum's team. This process emphasizes the ability to navigate the complex requirements of the museum's stakeholders and the sensitive integration of new designs into the existing historical context. The final decision will be made by an expert panel led by George Osborne, Chair of the British Museum, and comprising leading figures from the fields of architecture, sustainability, and museum curation.

This project forms part of the British Museum's broader Masterplan, which aims to modernize its Bloomsbury site while ensuring that its unparalleled collection remains accessible to the public throughout the renovation. The Masterplan also includes recent initiatives like the British Museum Archaeological Research facility and a new energy center, both integral to the museum's sustainability goals.

