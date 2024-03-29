Barcelona's Iconic Sagrada Família On Track to be Completed in 2026

Officials have just confirmed that Antonio Gaudi’s iconic Sagrada Família in Barcelona will be completed in 2026, 144 years after its construction began. The announcement was made last Wednesday, aligning with the centenary of the architect’s passing. The towering 172.5 meter central spire is included in the project, planned to stand as the tallest edifice in Barcelona, Spain.

While the building is expected to be completed by 2026, work on the sculptures, decorations, and the staircase leading to the eventual main entrance is expected to continue until 2034. Spanning two large city blocks, the proposed staircase would require the relocation of about 1,000 homes and businesses.

While some experts refute the staircase’s authenticity, the president of the orginizaiton in charge of realizing the original master plan, Esteve Camps, argues that it was a crucial component of Gaudi’s plan. According to The Guardian, Camps said, “We are following Gaudí’s plan to the letter. We are his heirs, and we can’t renounce his project. The plan presented to the local authority in 1915, signed by Gaudí, includes the stairway.”

The Sagrada Família was first built in 1882, when the location was a vast agricultural area, and has, over time, transformed into an urban center. Despite being under construction for over 140 years, the massive Sagrada Família project welcomes millions of tourists annually. Blending Gothic Revival, Art Nouveau, and Modernism components, it is one of six other Gaudi buildings in Barcelona. Additionally, the structure has been controversial, and has survived war, neglect, and financial difficulties throughout its history. In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic most recently stopped construction work for two years.

With tourism now providing a stable revenue stream, nearly 5 million visitors contribute to the completion of the project. Approximately half of the allocated money is allocated to construction, while the allocation of the remaining funds remains undisclosed. Regarded as a wonder of the modern world, the unfinished state of the building added to its enduring appeal, as Barcelona’s Sagrada Família represents one of the most famous unfinished buildings worldwide.

Last October, five out of the six central towers of the landmark were fully constructed. To mark the inauguration, the Junta Constructora del Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família announced a special Mass on November 12, 2023. Last year, the structure illuminated the towers of the Evangelists Luke and Mark, celebrating the completion of these two new structures, reaching 135 meters. In 2018, the trustees of Barcelona’s historic Sagrada Família reached an agreement with the city council to pay off $41 million in debt for not having the appropriate building permits and finally issued the building permit in 2019.