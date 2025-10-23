Zaha Hadid Architects’ Danjiang Bridge Nears Completion Ahead of 2026 Opening in Taipei, Taiwan

Save this picture! Danjiang Bridge in Taiwan by Zaha Hadid Architects. Construction photography. Image © Paddy Chao

Zaha Hadid Architects was announced as the winner of the Danjiang Bridge International Competition in 2015. At the time, the design proposal sought to minimize the bridge's visual impact by employing a single concrete structural mast to support a 920-meter-long cable-stayed span. Construction began in 2019 on what would become the world's longest single-mast, asymmetric cable-stayed bridge. In October 2025, the final segment of the bridge's steel decking was installed, connecting the east and west banks of the Tamsui River estuary in Taiwan for the first time and confirming its opening date for May 12, 2026.

Spanning the estuary of the Tamsui River, which flows through Taipei, the Danjiang Bridge forms a key part of the region's comprehensive infrastructure upgrade program. It was commissioned to reduce through-traffic congestion on local roads by linking Taipei's Highway 2 on the eastern bank with Highway 15, the West Coast Expressway (Route 61), and the Bali-Xindian Expressway (Route 64) on the western side. The project is also intended to strengthen the northern coastal traffic network by easing congestion on the existing Guandu Bridge, located 5 km upriver, and to improve connectivity between Tamsui District, Linkou District, downtown Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan International Airport, and the Port of Taipei.

ZHA's design allows for the future expansion of the Danhai Light Rail network across the Tamsui River, as well as pedestrian and cycling lanes. Using detailed 3D modeling and mapping of the estuary, the bridge's sculptural mast placement and the height of its road deck were precisely calculated to ensure safe passage for river vessels while minimizing obstruction of sunset views from popular vantage points along the river. The single-mast design also reduces the structure's impact on the riverbed, in accordance with stringent environmental programs established to protect the estuary's ecosystem.

The Tamsui River estuary has become a popular recreational destination for both residents and tourists, particularly for watching the sunset. In response, the bridge was engineered to optimize structural performance without compromising these views. The 200-meter-tall concrete mast was designed to be as slender as possible while supporting the 450-meter central span under extreme weather and seismic conditions. With the main structural components now complete, construction teams are preparing to lay asphalt on the road deck, install lighting, noise barriers, and auxiliary facilities, and adjust cable forces before conducting final structural load tests ahead of the bridge's May 2026 opening.

Other recent projects by Zaha Hadid Architects include a new mixed-use development in New Belgrade, Serbia, integrating Alta Bank's new headquarters with residential units, rental offices, and retail and dining spaces organized around a public plaza. The firm has also unveiled plans for a new residential neighborhood in Málaga, Spain, adjacent to the city's port railway line; a master plan for the Khalid Bin Sultan City design and business district in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates; and a digitally fabricated marine habitat in Hong Kong's North Lantau Marine Park, designed to support marine ecosystem restoration.