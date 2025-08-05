Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Images of a New Housing Project in Málaga, Spain

Sierra Blanca Estates, a real estate development firm, has officially announced plans to build a new residential neighborhood in the coastal city of Málaga, Spain. According to the developers, the proposal is intended to address the city's growing demand for housing in the capital of the Andalucía autonomous community, located along the Mediterranean Sea in the southern Iberian Peninsula. The new neighborhood is planned for the El Bulto area and would include a 21-storey building designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

The El Bulto area in Málaga is adjacent to the city's port railway line. Sierra Blanca Estates' project is presented as part of a broader effort to transform this former industrial zone into a residential district with cultural and recreational amenities for residents of all ages. The development forms part of a recent Andalusian urban planning initiative that promotes a collaborative framework for managing public spaces in the city.

Zaha Hadid Architects' proposed building would include up to 153 residential units, along with 80 subsidized housing units (VPO) designated for long-term residents of the El Bulto community. The larger El Bulto neighborhood project also outlines the preservation and relocation of several nearby heritage structures, including the Cottolengo Diocesan Residence. Plans also mention new public squares, gardens, sheltered courtyards, and sports and recreational facilities intended for both residents and visitors.

