Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Announces Expansion Project by Safdie Architects

Save this picture! Marina Bay Sands expansion - Aerial View. Image Courtesy of Marina Bay Sands

Marina Bay Sands has unveiled plans for a significant expansion project to be designed by Safdie Architects, led by Moshe Safdie, the architect of the existing structure. Featuring a luxury hotel and a 15,000-seat entertainment arena, the new intervention signals a new development phase in the evolution of the iconic landmark in Singapore. Anticipated to commence construction by July 2025, the project is slated for completion by July 2029, promising an array of new amenities and facilities for visitors to enjoy.

The expansion project envisages a transformative addition to Marina Bay Sands' skyline. The new arena is expected to attract entertainers from across the continent, while additional spaces for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE space) will enhance the cultural offerings of the complex. Public amenities for retail, food, beverage, and nightlife are also included in the design, in addition to the luxury hotel featuring an expansive sky roof.

Marina Bay Sands' expansion is poised to catalyze significant economic and tourism dividends for Singapore. With the backing of the Singapore government, the development is positioned to stimulate inbound travel and bolster the city-state's appeal as a global tourism destination.

Since its inception in 2010, Marina Bay Sands has emerged as a cornerstone of Singapore's tourism sector, welcoming millions of visitors and hosting numerous high-profile events. Beyond its cultural and entertainment offerings, the integrated resort has played a pivotal role in driving economic growth and job creation in Singapore, directly employing over 11,500 team members. As the expansion unfolds, Marina Bay Sands is poised to reinforce its status as a global landmark.

Renowned for classic works of architecture such as Habitat 67 in Montreal, and more recent interventions such as the pioneering Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore, Safdie Architects continues to redefine urban landscapes with their bold and iconic structures. Recent announcements from the office include a collaboration with BIG and IQON for the design of two residential towers in Quito, Ecuador, and the completion of the Albert Einstein Education and Research Center in Brazil.