Zaha Hadid Architects Develop 3D-Printed Habitats to Support Marine Ecosystem Restoration

Save this picture! ZHA'a Nereid digitally fabricated habitat at London’s World Design Congress, 2025 . Image © Luke Hayes

Zaha Hadid Architects' design for a digitally fabricated marine habitat in the North Lantau Marine Park conservation zone in Hong Kong was recently presented at the World Design Congress exhibition in London. The event took place at the Barbican Centre between September 9 and 10, one of the world's most recognized examples of Brutalist architecture. Its theme, "Design for Planet," called on designers and commissioners of design to take on their most critical brief to date: to design a regenerative future in the face of climate change and to examine design's role as a tool for environmental action. In this context, Zaha Hadid Architects presented Nereid, a digitally fabricated habitat developed with advanced 3D printing technologies by D-Shape, aimed at supporting the natural regeneration of marine ecosystems.

+ 5

Focusing on the regeneration of food resources, Nereid was conceived to encourage the growth of phytoplankton and filter-feeding shellfish, which form the foundation of the marine ecosystem's food chain. The project was developed in collaboration with marine physiologist and toxicologist James Fang of Hong Kong Polytechnic University, whose research promotes ocean health and seafood sustainability. Nereid is presented as a prototype response to biodiversity loss caused by climate change, urbanisation, land reclamation, and marine pollution, which are increasingly affecting coastal environments worldwide.

The prototype uses pH-neutral materials in a low-carbon concrete paste shaped into biomimetic forms that replicate reef-like textures and porosity, allowing deployment across diverse coastal zones. Optimised for marine applications, the structure emulates the geometries of benthic systems such as kelp forests, imitating natural complexity. Its shape also acts as a barrier against harmful practices such as bottom trawling. Designed specifically for the World Design Congress 2025, the project was developed in partnership with the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and D-Shape, a startup specialising in large-scale binder jetting 3D printing for marine structures that aim to enhance biodiversity and coastal resilience.

Related Article The Architecture of Rewilding: Designing for Ecosystem Recovery

Hong Kong region's marine ecosystems have been significantly affected by shipping, ferry traffic, and land reclamation. This initiative complements existing programmes to revitalise the ecosystem, including a collaboration launched earlier this year between the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department of the Hong Kong SAR Government to install artificial reefs on the seabed west of Hong Kong International Airport's centre runway. According to Zaha Hadid Architects, post-deployment monitoring confirmed that these reefs promoted the growth of colonisation species such as goby fish (Tridentiger trigonocephalus), barnacles (Balanus amphitrite), bryozoans (Bugula neritina), oysters, corals, sponges, and hydroid species. Ahermatypic hard corals (Balanophyllia) and several commercial fish species, including Scatophagus argus, Monacanthus chinensis and Acanthopagrus schlegelii, have also inhabited these artificial reefs near the airport.

Other projects by Zaha Hadid Architects exhibited at the World Design Congress included the proposed Eco Park Stadium for Forest Green Rovers Football Club, the 3D-printed concrete blocks of the Striatus and Phoenix bridges (first presented at the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale and introduced by Shajay Bhooshan, co-founder of ZHA's Computational & Design group), NatPowerH hydrogen refuelling infrastructure for the recreational boating industry, BEEAH Group's new headquarters in Sharjah, UAE, the Thalia cork wall system developed with Gencork, and designs for the Napoli Porta Est masterplan adjacent to the city's railway station. Recent work by the firm includes a beachfront tower in Florida extending Miami's tradition of sculptural coastal architecture, a new residential neighbourhood in Málaga, Spain, and the winning design for the arrivals terminal at Vilnius Airport in Lithuania.