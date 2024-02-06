Zaha Hadid Architects Reveals Design for Hydrogen Refueling Stations Across the Italian Marina

Zaha Hadid Architects have released images of their design for the world’s first hydrogen refueling infrastructure for recreational boating. Continuing ZHA’s experience in maritime designs, the stations are to be installed in 25 Italian marinas and ports. Launched by NatPower H, the stations will begin to be implemented in the summer of 2024, with plans to expand to over 100 locations throughout the Mediterranean Sea in the next six years.

In a bid to answer to the increasing demand for renewable energy, the stations rely on technologies developed by NatPower H to provide green hydrogen that is converted into sustainable fuel. A significant number of marinas around the world now prohibit the use of diesel engines, pushing a rapid energy transition within the boating industry. The infrastructure proposed aims to create a network of energy hubs that will encourage the further development of hydrogen-powered vessels.

The stations themselves also strive to adhere to sustainability principles. They will be built using a modular system that can be adapted to the varied locations throughout the Mediterranean, thus allowing the structures to respond to specific local needs such as overall size, seating, pedestrian circulation, and bike charging facilities. The segments of each module are built using 3D-printing technologies, which allows for the construction of fluid geometries inspired by the Mediterranean landscapes and marine ecosystems.

The resulting modules, which are fully recyclable, will be dry-assembled on-site, minimizing construction waste. The design has been developed from ZHA’s Computation and Design Research Group’s (ZHA CODE) collaboration with Block Research Group and Incremental3D. The team has also collaborated on experimental structures such as the Striatus Bridge in Venice and the Pheonix Bridge at the Holcim Innovation Hub in Lyon, demonstrating the viability of 3D printed structures, that have the advantage of reducing structural materials required by up to 50% and the embedded possibility of disassembly and recycle.

Built with low-carbon concrete, the structural strength of ZHA’s hydrogen refueling stations is generated through geometry rather than increased use of materials. Integrating the latest innovations in construction techniques with the historic engineering developed throughout the Mediterranean by the Romans more than 2,000 years ago, the stations use advanced circular building technologies, reflecting NatPower H’s commitment to an ecologically responsible future. - Filippo Innocenti, Director of Zaha Hadid Architects

Recently, Zaha Hadid Architects completed the Zhuhai Jinwan Civic Art Center in China, designed to become a hub for creativity in one of the country’s most dynamic regions. The internationally recognized architecture office has also hosted a breaking ground ceremony for a new Science Center in Singapore, and is expecting he completion of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, one of the building included in ArchDaily’s list of most anticipated buildings to open in 2024.