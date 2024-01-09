Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pedestrian Bridge
  4. France
  5. Phoenix Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects

Phoenix Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save
Phoenix Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects

Phoenix Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior PhotographyPhoenix Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, BeamPhoenix Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Steel, BeamPhoenix Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Interior PhotographyPhoenix Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - More Images+ 1

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pedestrian Bridge
Lyon, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Phoenix Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Block Research Group

Text description provided by the architects. The new Phoenix bridge represents the evolution of the Striatus, the first-of-its-kind 3D-printed concrete bridge presented during the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale.

Save this picture!
Phoenix Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of Block Research Group

Building on the innovations of the Striatus bridge, Phoenix is constructed from 10 tons of recycled materials, including recycled aggregates from the original blocks of Striatus. Using its ECOCycle® circular technology, Holcim developed a proprietary concrete ink for Phoenix that incorporates an optimized low-carbon formulation with a 40% lower CO2 footprint compared to the 2021 Striatus bridge and an overall carbon footprint that is 25% lower than the original structure.

Save this picture!
Phoenix Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography
© Holcim
Save this picture!
Phoenix Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Steel, Beam
Courtesy of Block Research Group

Circular construction, using computational design and 3D printing, allows for a reduction of up to 50% of the materials used with no compromise in performance. Circular by design, Phoenix stands solely through compression without reinforcement, with blocks that can be easily disassembled and recycled.

Constructed at Holcim’s Innovation Hub, in Lyon, Pheonix is a collaboration between Holcim, Block Research Group at ETH Zurich, Zaha Hadid Architects Computation and Design Group (ZHA CODE), and incremental3D. Demonstrating circular construction combined with 3D concrete printing offers significant carbon reductions, the Pheonix bridge is the latest milestone by Holcim and its partners in their work to develop low-carbon structural solutions at every scale.

Save this picture!
Phoenix Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects - Interior Photography
Courtesy of incremental3D

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lyon, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Zaha Hadid Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgeFrance
Cite: "Phoenix Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects" 09 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011966/phoenix-bridge-zaha-hadid-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags