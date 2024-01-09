Phoenix Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Block Research Group

+ 1

City: Lyon

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new Phoenix bridge represents the evolution of the Striatus, the first-of-its-kind 3D-printed concrete bridge presented during the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale.

Building on the innovations of the Striatus bridge, Phoenix is constructed from 10 tons of recycled materials, including recycled aggregates from the original blocks of Striatus. Using its ECOCycle® circular technology, Holcim developed a proprietary concrete ink for Phoenix that incorporates an optimized low-carbon formulation with a 40% lower CO2 footprint compared to the 2021 Striatus bridge and an overall carbon footprint that is 25% lower than the original structure.

Circular construction, using computational design and 3D printing, allows for a reduction of up to 50% of the materials used with no compromise in performance. Circular by design, Phoenix stands solely through compression without reinforcement, with blocks that can be easily disassembled and recycled.

Constructed at Holcim’s Innovation Hub, in Lyon, Pheonix is a collaboration between Holcim, Block Research Group at ETH Zurich, Zaha Hadid Architects Computation and Design Group (ZHA CODE), and incremental3D. Demonstrating circular construction combined with 3D concrete printing offers significant carbon reductions, the Pheonix bridge is the latest milestone by Holcim and its partners in their work to develop low-carbon structural solutions at every scale.