Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Napoli Porta Est Masterplan to Revitalize Eastern Naples in Italy

Save this picture! Naples Porta Est / ZHA. Image © Brick Visual

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has been announced as the winner of the international design competition for the Napoli Porta Est masterplan, a large-scale urban regeneration project in Naples, Italy. The project, which includes the new Campania Region headquarters, aims to reconnect fragmented urban areas and revitalize a district that has long been considered isolated and unsafe due to inadequate public spaces and physical barriers.

Located in the eastern part of Naples, the masterplan seeks to address the challenges posed by the decommissioning of heavy industries in the area over past decades. By integrating sustainable infrastructure, the proposal envisions the transformation of this former industrial zone through the creation of new public spaces, an urban park, and the reclamation of disused railway yards. The project also aims to improve mobility and access, alleviating congestion at one of the city's major transport interchanges and facilitating better connectivity between the east of Naples and the historic center.

A key aspect of the masterplan is the redevelopment of over 30 hectares of abandoned industrial land, including the former Manifattura Tabacchi factory and derelict structures in the Feltrinelli industrial zone. Additionally, the proposal outlines the potential for further conversion of more than 100 hectares of obsolete industrial land, including the Q8 oil depot, into a new city quarter featuring civic spaces and community amenities.

The design strategy prioritizes pedestrian movement and multi-modal transport connections while integrating new green spaces. The proposal includes a 10-hectare urban park designed in collaboration with landscape architect Martha Schwartz, incorporating native trees and landscaped plazas. The masterplan also aims to reintegrate historically disconnected areas such as the Centro Direzionale (CBD), the Mercato, and the Oriental Zone, creating a more cohesive urban experience. The Campania Region's new headquarters will serve as a civic hub, featuring public amenities such as a conference center, cinema, commercial spaces, and regional government offices.

The project incorporates sustainable and climate-responsive strategies, including extensive pedestrian areas, biodiverse landscaping, and flood risk mitigation measures. A photovoltaic system covering 7,000 square meters is planned for rooftops and canopies, alongside a significant reliance on geothermal energy. Water recycling systems will help reduce potable water consumption by 60%, and 'sponge city' principles will be applied to absorb excess rainwater and prevent flooding. The bioclimatic design of the towers optimizes natural light, ventilation, and energy efficiency, with a LEED Platinum certification targeted for the buildings.

The headquarters will be constructed using a hybrid concrete-steel system sourced from local suppliers, ensuring efficient construction timelines and cost management. The phased development approach is intended to allow for the gradual activation of completed areas, minimizing disruptions. Designed as a flexible and adaptable space, the new headquarters will integrate tree-lined squares leading to the urban park, creating a seamless transition between built and natural environments.

With a focus on resilience, sustainability, and improved connectivity, the Napoli Porta Est masterplan aims to transform a long-neglected district into a dynamic urban environment, contributing to Naples' ongoing urban development and enhancing its role as a civic, cultural, and economic center in southern Italy.

Also in Italy, Zaha Hadid Architects has also begun construction on the Center of Mediterranean Culture, a project that "will be an international reference point for cultural exchange in the region." Additionally, ZHA is set to transform a historic industrial paper mill in Belgrade into a cultural center, described as a landmark development preserving the site's heritage while introducing modern public spaces. In China, the firm has unveiled designs for the River Culture and Art Center, which aims to establish a vibrant cultural hub along the riverside, integrating art, performance, and public engagement.