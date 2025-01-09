Zaha Hadid Architects to Transform Historic Industrial Paper Mill into a Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia

Following an international design competition, the winning proposal for the new Nikola Tesla Museum in Belgrade, Serbia, was announced. Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) in collaboration with Serbia's Bureau Cube Partners, the project seeks to transform the historic Milan Vapa Paper Mill into a contemporary cultural center that celebrates Nikola Tesla's scientific achievements while preserving the site's architectural heritage.

Nikola Tesla, a renowned inventor and engineer, made significant contributions to modern technology. Known for developing alternating current (AC) electricity, Tesla also pioneered the Tesla coil, wireless communication technologies, and concepts that influenced the development of radio and radar. His work, spanning the late 19th and early 20th centuries, continues to shape advancements in energy, communications, and technology today.

The Milan Vapa Paper Mill, established in 1924 by industrialist Milan Vapa as the region's first modern factory, was later decommissioned and used as a storage facility before being abandoned roughly a decade ago. The building, protected for its cultural and historical importance by the Belgrade Institute for the Protection of Cultural Monuments, is set to be repurposed into the Nikola Tesla Museum with funding from Belgrade Waterfront. The project aims to balance the preservation of industrial heritage with modern adaptations to create an accessible and functional public space.

The museum's design draws inspiration from Tesla's research into magnetic fields and wireless energy transfer. The proposal incorporates dynamic elliptical forms radiating from the factory's original chimney, a central feature of the site. A new circular entrance on the western façade will lead visitors to a triple-height central atrium, anchored by the chimney and serving as the core of the 13,400-square-meter museum.

To enhance circulation and functionality, the design includes ellipsoidal openings carved into the factory's interior walls, creating interconnected spaces and providing extended sightlines from the western entrance to a Tesla memorial at the museum's eastern end. The first floor will feature galleries displaying historical artifacts, interactive exhibits, and immersive presentations. Temporary galleries are planned to host rotating exhibitions and events, ensuring varied experiences for visitors. The museum will also include a Tesla Electronic Transformer Gallery, featuring a 12-million-volt transformer to highlight Tesla's innovations.

In addition to exhibition spaces, the project includes visitor amenities such as a café, a multipurpose hall, and a rooftop restaurant offering views of the Sava River. Surrounding the building, Nikola Tesla Square is envisioned as a new public space with pathways, gardens, and plazas inspired by Tesla's concepts of electromagnetic fields. The square is designed to enhance accessibility and connect the museum to the Belgrade Waterfront and the city's broader transportation network.

The project aspires to integrate sustainable practices by incorporating passive design, renewable energy, and geothermal systems. While seeking to preserve the paper mill's historic façades, vaulted ceilings, and masonry, the plan aims to modernize the structure to support its new role as a cultural and educational venue. If realized as intended, the Nikola Tesla Museum could become a significant landmark, celebrating Tesla's legacy and providing a dynamic space for learning, innovation, and public engagement.

