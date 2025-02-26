Zaha Hadid Architects Begins Construction of the Center of Mediterranean Culture in Italy

Save this picture! Reggio Calabria / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © NightNurse

Zaha Hadid Architects have announced the breaking ground for the Centre of Mediterranean Culture in Reggio Calabria, Italy. The 24,000 square-meter structure houses diverse spaces, including a network of exhibition galleries, both permanent and temporary, capable of showcasing a wide range of displays. An integrated aquarium is a key feature, offering visitors a glimpse into the marine life of the Strait. The building also provides conference facilities, including a large auditorium suitable for performances, presentations, and industry events. Dedicated educational spaces are incorporated to support the region's schools, and visitor amenities include a bookshop and a restaurant and bar overlooking the port.

The building's form responds to the local climate, with sheltered courtyards mitigating the strong Mediterranean sun and winds while offering views of the Strait of Messina and the city. The placement and orientation of these volumes are crucial for optimizing natural light and ventilation, reducing the building's reliance on artificial climate control systems. According to the architects, the overall form is a result of advanced computer modeling that accounts for the various constraints and opportunities. Similarly, the interior design reflects the Mediterranean's marine environment, employing color palettes and organic forms inspired by the region's ecosystem.

The building's façade, primarily constructed from locally sourced, marine-grade anodized aluminum panels, plays a vital role in minimizing solar heat gain while also reflecting the characteristic Mediterranean light. Significant overhangs reduce direct sunlight from all directions, including reflections from the sea. In addition to the façade's design, the Centre incorporates several other sustainable strategies. These include hybrid ventilation systems that leverage natural airflow, rainwater harvesting for both irrigation and building needs, and a thoughtfully planned Mediterranean maquis landscape featuring sixty varieties of native plants adapted to the local climate, minimizing water consumption.

The Centre's location within the Reggium Waterfront redevelopment project represents a broader urban renewal initiative for Reggio Calabria. By revitalizing this section of the city's coastline and providing improved public access to the port, the building contributes to the revitalization by offering not only cultural venues but also serving as a civic gathering space. This creates community engagement and interaction opportunities. The project's funding, secured through Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and the National Operational Programme for Metropolitan Cities (PON Metro), underlines the significance of the Centre as both a cultural landmark and an engine for urban regeneration.

