Construction Begins on Zaha Hadid Architects' Record-Breaking Danjiang Bridge in Taipei

Construction has begun on Zaha Hadid Architects’ Danjiang Bridge in Taiwan, the world’s longest single-mast, asymmetric cable-stayed bridge. At 920 meters in length, the bridge spans the mouth of the Tamsui River and is integral to the infrastructural upgrading program of northern Taiwan.

The bridge seeks to minimize its visual impact by using a single concrete mast to support its main 450-meter span with dedicated road, cycle, and pedestrian lanes. The scheme also accommodates future expansion of the Danhai Light Rail network across the Tamsui River.

The new bridge will reduce through-traffic on congested local roads by linking two highways on opposite sides of the river. By reducing traffic by 30% on an existing bridge upriver, the Danjiang Bridge will improve Taiwan’s northern coastal traffic network while also enhancing accessibility throughout the region with the Port of Taipei and Taoyuan International Airport.

Designed in collaboration with Sinotech Engineering Consultants, and Leonhardt, Andrä and Partner, the bridge’s 200-meter-tall mast is engineered to be as slender as possible, while also positioned to minimize navigation and disruption to the riverbed. The bridge is also sculpted to protect views of the setting sun from nearby popular viewing points along the riverbank.

With a construction schedule of 68 months, the Danjiang Bridge is scheduled to open in 2024.

Architect: Zaha Hadid Architects

Lead structural engineering consultancy and JV Partner: Leonhardt, Andrä und Partner (Leonhardt, Andrä und Partner, Beratende Ingenieure VBI AG , Germany)

Local engineering consultants and JV Partner: Sinotech Engineering Consultants (Sinotech Engineering Consultants, Ltd, Taiwan, R.O.C.)

Lighting designer: Chroma33 Architectural Lighting Design (Taiwan, R.O.C.)