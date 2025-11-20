Watch Live the 2025 Holcim Foundation Awards Ceremony and Discover the 5 Grand Prize Winners

Watch live the Holcim Foundation Awards 2025 Ceremony on November 20, broadcast from Venice, Italy, during the closing week of the 19th International Architecture Exhibition, to discover the regional Grand Prize winners. The Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction has announced the 20 winning projects of this cycle, selected across five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. This edition introduces a new Grand Prize format, replacing the Gold, Silver, and Bronze distinctions to highlight excellence without comparison and reflect the varied contexts in which sustainable design operates.
The shift aims to move beyond hierarchical rankings and instead highlight the diversity of outstanding responses to sustainability, with the Grand Prize drawing attention to the project the jury deemed to have the greatest impact. The evaluation process continues to be guided by the Foundation's four goals: Uplifting Places, Healthy Planet, Thriving Communities, and Viable Economics, and its principles of being Holistic, Transformational, and Transferable. Regional juries were chaired by Sou Fujimoto (Asia Pacific), Kjetil Trædal Thorsen (Europe), Sandra Barclay (Latin America), Lina Ghotmeh (Middle East and Africa), and Jeanne Gang (North America).
Read on to discover the 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards below, arranged in regions.
Asia Pacific
- Gelephu Mindfulness City by BIG Bjarke Ingels Group, in Gelephu, Bhutan
- Healing Through Design by The Agami Project / A Threshold, in Bengaluru, India
- Old Dhaka Central Jail Conservation by Form.3 Architects, in Dhaka, Bangladesh
- Pingshan River Blueway Landscape by Sasaki Associates, Inc., in Shenzhen, China
Europe
- Art Tek Tulltorja by Rafi Segal A+U, Office of Urban Drafters, Org Permanent Modernity, and Studio RevArt, in Pristina, Kosovo
- School in Gaüses by TEd'A Arquitectes, in Girona, Spain
- The Crafts College by Dorte Mandrup, in Herning, Denmark
- The Southern River Parks by Aldayjover Architecture and Landscape, in Madrid, Spain
Latin America
- Barrio Chacarita Alta Housing by MOS Architects and Adamo Faiden, in Asunción, Paraguay
- Return of the Lost Gardens by CONNATURAL, in Medellín, Colombia
- Schools for Flood-Prone Areas by Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados and Sauermartins, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
- Sesc Parque Dom Pedro II by UNA Arquitetos, in São Paulo, Brazil
Middle East & Africa
- Brookside Secondary School by Studio Contra, in Asaba, Nigeria
- Qalandiya: the Green Historic Maze by Riwaq – Centre for Architectural Conservation, in Qalandiya, Palestine
- Waldorf School by Urko Sánchez Architects, in Nairobi, Kenya
- Zando Central Market by Think Tank Architecture, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo
North America
- Buffalo Crossing Visitor Centre by Stantec Architecture, in Winnipeg, Canada
- Lawson Centre for Sustainability by Mecanoo Architecten, in Toronto, Canada
- Moakley Park by Stoss Landscape Urbanism, in Boston, USA
- Portland Intl. Main Terminal by ZGF, in Portland, USA