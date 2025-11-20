Watch Live the 2025 Holcim Foundation Awards Ceremony and Discover the 5 Grand Prize Winners

Watch live the Holcim Foundation Awards 2025 Ceremony on November 20, broadcast from Venice, Italy, during the closing week of the 19th International Architecture Exhibition, to discover the regional Grand Prize winners. The Holcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction has announced the 20 winning projects of this cycle, selected across five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. This edition introduces a new Grand Prize format, replacing the Gold, Silver, and Bronze distinctions to highlight excellence without comparison and reflect the varied contexts in which sustainable design operates.

The shift aims to move beyond hierarchical rankings and instead highlight the diversity of outstanding responses to sustainability, with the Grand Prize drawing attention to the project the jury deemed to have the greatest impact. The evaluation process continues to be guided by the Foundation's four goals: Uplifting Places, Healthy Planet, Thriving Communities, and Viable Economics, and its principles of being Holistic, Transformational, and Transferable. Regional juries were chaired by Sou Fujimoto (Asia Pacific), Kjetil Trædal Thorsen (Europe), Sandra Barclay (Latin America), Lina Ghotmeh (Middle East and Africa), and Jeanne Gang (North America).

Read on to discover the 20 Winning Projects of the 2025 Holcim Awards below, arranged in regions.