Graham Foundation Reveals 2025 Grants for 39 Organizations Worldwide

Save this picture! “Glen and Anna Harder House, Mountain Lake, Minnesota,” 1970. Color transparency, 4 x 5 in. Copyright J. Paul Getty Trust, Getty Research Institute, Los Angeles (2004.R.10). Photo: Julius Shulman. For the 2025 grant to the Art Institute of Chicago for the exhibition “Bruce Goff: Material Worlds”. Image Courtesy of Graham Foundation

The Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts has announced $573,300 in grants to 39 organizations worldwide. Chosen from more than 200 submissions, the 2025 awards support a broad range of initiatives, including exhibitions, installations, publications, podcasts, student-led journals, international architecture events, and public programs that contribute to advancing architectural discourse and design experimentation. Over nearly seven decades, the Graham Foundation has provided more than $45 million in direct support to over 5,200 projects. With the addition of the 2025 grantees, the Foundation aims to continue to strengthen its international network of individuals and organizations advancing architectural ideas and public engagement around the world.

+ 9

This year's grantees represent a wide spectrum of institutions, from major cultural organizations and academic programs to publishers, nonprofit groups, and community-based initiatives. Collectively, these projects are led by architects, artists, curators, designers, historians, scholars, and writers who are fostering new interdisciplinary perspectives and engaging audiences across diverse contexts. Activities will take place in cities such as Vienna, Montreal, Toronto, Milan, Mexico City, Lisbon, Porto, Zurich, Rotterdam, London, Atlanta, Cambridge, Fayetteville, Lexington, Los Angeles, New York, Tuskegee, Washington D.C., and Chicago, the home of the Graham Foundation.

Among the initiatives supported this year are a series of exhibitions and programs scheduled for fall 2025. In Cambridge, the Harvard University Graduate School of Design will host the "Black in Design Conference" on November 7–8. Chicago will see the opening of the sixth edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial, SHIFT: Architecture in Times of Radical Change, on September 19, alongside "Mobile Makers Chicago's The Design Summit for Friends of Friends," "Deem Journal's Design for Dignity 03: A Convening of Possibilities", and the exhibition "Bruce Goff: Material Worlds at the Art Institute of Chicago." In Europe, the seventh edition of the Lisbon Architecture Triennale, How Heavy is a City?, will unfold in early October, while London will feature "The Word for World: The Maps of Ursula K. Le Guin" at the Architectural Association and Marina Tabassum's A Capsule in Time, the 2025 Serpentine Pavilion, on view through late October. New York will present "OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen: Four Five Six" at A83 and Performa's staging of "Aria Dean: The Color Scheme," while in Rotterdam, the Nieuwe Instituut will open "FUNGI: Anarchist Designers." The program also extends to Venice, where the U.S. Pavilion at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition, PORCH: An Architecture of Generosity, organized by the Fay Jones School of Architecture at the University of Arkansas, remains on view through November 24.

List of Graham Foundation's 2025 Organisation Grantees:

Exhibitions

A83 (New York, NY)

A83 Exhibition Program, 2025–26

Architectural Association School of Architecture (London, United Kingdom)

The Word for World: The Maps of Ursula K. Le Guin

Art Institute of Chicago (Chicago, IL)

Bruce Goff: Material Worlds

Canadian Centre for Architecture (Montreal, Canada)

Culture Lab

Chicago Architecture Biennial (Chicago, IL)

SHIFT: Architecture in Times of Radical Change

Citygroup (New York, NY)

Citygroup Exhibition and Debate Program, 2026

High Museum of Art (Atlanta, GA)

Isamu Noguchi: "I am not a designer"

Hyde Park Art Center (Chicago, IL)

Alison Ruttan: The Paradox of Inaction

Lisbon Architecture Triennale (Lisbon, Portugal)

How Heavy is a City?, Seventh Edition, Lisbon Architecture Triennale

MAGAZIN Space for Contemporary Architecture (Vienna, Austria)

MAGAZIN Exhibition Program, 2025–26

The Museum of Modern Art (New York, NY)

Architects of Liberation: Modernism in Western Africa

Nieuwe Instituut (Rotterdam, the Netherlands)

FUNGI: Anarchist Designers

Serpentine Galleries (London, United Kingdom)

A Capsule in Time, Serpentine Pavilion 2025 by Marina Tabassum

Storefront for Art and Architecture (New York, NY)

Homelands

Tuskegee University—Legacy Museum (Tuskegee, AL)

Robert R. Taylor and Tuskegee's Architectural Legacy

University of Arkansas—Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design (Fayetteville, AR)

PORCH: An Architecture of Generosity: US Pavilion, 19th International Architecture Exhibition

Film, Video, and New Media Projects

KoozArch (Milan, Italy)

Space Between, Season Two

Public Programs

Deem Journal (Los Angeles, CA and New York, NY)

Design for Dignity 03: A Convening of Possibilities

Harvard University—Graduate School of Design (Cambridge, MA)

Black Roots: Grounded and Growing Toward Collective Futures, Black in Design Conference 2025

Lampo (Chicago, IL)

Lampo 2025 Concert Series at the Graham Foundation

Mobile Makers Chicago (Chicago, IL)

The Design Summit for Friends of Friends

Performa (New York, NY)

Aria Dean: The Color Scheme

Publications

Architecture Exchange (Christiansburg, VA)

Memo: Writing to Architecture

Bikini Books (Porto, Portugal)

Fem Pub 1960–1990: A Visual Compendium of Feminist Periodicals

ETH Zurich—gta exhibitions (Zurich, Switzerland)

Beverly Buchanan: I Broke the House

FORGOTTEN LANDS (New York, NY and US Virgin Islands)

FORGOTTEN LANDS, Volume 07: Poetics of Architecture

Institute 193 (Lexington, KY)

Beverly's Athens

Jupiter Magazine (Chicago, IL)

Jupiter Magazine, Issue 008

LIGA–Space for Architecture (Mexico City, Mexico)

In Between Projects: A Collective Revision of 15 Years of LIGA–Space for Architecture

National Public Housing Museum (Chicago, IL)

The Making of the National Public Housing Museum

New Architecture Writers (London, United Kingdom)

New Architecture Writers Newsletter

New York Review of Architecture (New York, NY)

Chicago Review of Architecture

Smithsonian Institution National Museum of African American History and Culture (Washington, DC)

Rendered Visible: The Black Architectural Imagination

SPACE FOR FREE (Toronto, Canada)

SPACE FOR FREE, Issues 13–24

Urban Design Forum and The Architectural League of New York (New York, NY)

New City Critics, 2025–26

Student-Led Publications

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona—Department of Architecture (Pomona, CA)

Stable, Issue No. 1: Bad Ideas

University of California, Los Angeles—Department of Architecture and Urban Design (Los Angeles, CA)

POOL, Issue No. 11

University of Florida—Graduate School of Architecture (Gainesville, FL)

VORKURS_Interstice

University of Illinois at Chicago—College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts (Chicago, IL)

Fresh Meat Journal 15

Via Graham Foundation. For more information, visit the official website Graham Foundation.