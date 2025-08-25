Graham Foundation Reveals 2025 Grants for 39 Organizations Worldwide

The Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts has announced $573,300 in grants to 39 organizations worldwide. Chosen from more than 200 submissions, the 2025 awards support a broad range of initiatives, including exhibitions, installations, publications, podcasts, student-led journals, international architecture events, and public programs that contribute to advancing architectural discourse and design experimentation. Over nearly seven decades, the Graham Foundation has provided more than $45 million in direct support to over 5,200 projects. With the addition of the 2025 grantees, the Foundation aims to continue to strengthen its international network of individuals and organizations advancing architectural ideas and public engagement around the world.
This year's grantees represent a wide spectrum of institutions, from major cultural organizations and academic programs to publishers, nonprofit groups, and community-based initiatives. Collectively, these projects are led by architects, artists, curators, designers, historians, scholars, and writers who are fostering new interdisciplinary perspectives and engaging audiences across diverse contexts. Activities will take place in cities such as Vienna, Montreal, Toronto, Milan, Mexico City, Lisbon, Porto, Zurich, Rotterdam, London, Atlanta, Cambridge, Fayetteville, Lexington, Los Angeles, New York, Tuskegee, Washington D.C., and Chicago, the home of the Graham Foundation.
Among the initiatives supported this year are a series of exhibitions and programs scheduled for fall 2025. In Cambridge, the Harvard University Graduate School of Design will host the "Black in Design Conference" on November 7–8. Chicago will see the opening of the sixth edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial, SHIFT: Architecture in Times of Radical Change, on September 19, alongside "Mobile Makers Chicago's The Design Summit for Friends of Friends," "Deem Journal's Design for Dignity 03: A Convening of Possibilities", and the exhibition "Bruce Goff: Material Worlds at the Art Institute of Chicago." In Europe, the seventh edition of the Lisbon Architecture Triennale, How Heavy is a City?, will unfold in early October, while London will feature "The Word for World: The Maps of Ursula K. Le Guin" at the Architectural Association and Marina Tabassum's A Capsule in Time, the 2025 Serpentine Pavilion, on view through late October. New York will present "OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen: Four Five Six" at A83 and Performa's staging of "Aria Dean: The Color Scheme," while in Rotterdam, the Nieuwe Instituut will open "FUNGI: Anarchist Designers." The program also extends to Venice, where the U.S. Pavilion at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition, PORCH: An Architecture of Generosity, organized by the Fay Jones School of Architecture at the University of Arkansas, remains on view through November 24.
Related ArticleGraham Foundation Announces 56 Grants for Individuals Expanding Architecture Ideas Through Interdisciplinary Work
List of Graham Foundation's 2025 Organisation Grantees:
Exhibitions
A83 (New York, NY)
A83 Exhibition Program, 2025–26
Architectural Association School of Architecture (London, United Kingdom)
The Word for World: The Maps of Ursula K. Le Guin
Art Institute of Chicago (Chicago, IL)
Bruce Goff: Material Worlds
Canadian Centre for Architecture (Montreal, Canada)
Culture Lab
Chicago Architecture Biennial (Chicago, IL)
SHIFT: Architecture in Times of Radical Change
Citygroup (New York, NY)
Citygroup Exhibition and Debate Program, 2026
High Museum of Art (Atlanta, GA)
Isamu Noguchi: "I am not a designer"
Hyde Park Art Center (Chicago, IL)
Alison Ruttan: The Paradox of Inaction
Lisbon Architecture Triennale (Lisbon, Portugal)
How Heavy is a City?, Seventh Edition, Lisbon Architecture Triennale
MAGAZIN Space for Contemporary Architecture (Vienna, Austria)
MAGAZIN Exhibition Program, 2025–26
The Museum of Modern Art (New York, NY)
Architects of Liberation: Modernism in Western Africa
Nieuwe Instituut (Rotterdam, the Netherlands)
FUNGI: Anarchist Designers
Serpentine Galleries (London, United Kingdom)
A Capsule in Time, Serpentine Pavilion 2025 by Marina Tabassum
Storefront for Art and Architecture (New York, NY)
Homelands
Tuskegee University—Legacy Museum (Tuskegee, AL)
Robert R. Taylor and Tuskegee's Architectural Legacy
University of Arkansas—Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design (Fayetteville, AR)
PORCH: An Architecture of Generosity: US Pavilion, 19th International Architecture Exhibition
Film, Video, and New Media Projects
KoozArch (Milan, Italy)
Space Between, Season Two
Public Programs
Deem Journal (Los Angeles, CA and New York, NY)
Design for Dignity 03: A Convening of Possibilities
Harvard University—Graduate School of Design (Cambridge, MA)
Black Roots: Grounded and Growing Toward Collective Futures, Black in Design Conference 2025
Lampo (Chicago, IL)
Lampo 2025 Concert Series at the Graham Foundation
Mobile Makers Chicago (Chicago, IL)
The Design Summit for Friends of Friends
Performa (New York, NY)
Aria Dean: The Color Scheme
Publications
Architecture Exchange (Christiansburg, VA)
Memo: Writing to Architecture
Bikini Books (Porto, Portugal)
Fem Pub 1960–1990: A Visual Compendium of Feminist Periodicals
ETH Zurich—gta exhibitions (Zurich, Switzerland)
Beverly Buchanan: I Broke the House
FORGOTTEN LANDS (New York, NY and US Virgin Islands)
FORGOTTEN LANDS, Volume 07: Poetics of Architecture
Institute 193 (Lexington, KY)
Beverly's Athens
Jupiter Magazine (Chicago, IL)
Jupiter Magazine, Issue 008
LIGA–Space for Architecture (Mexico City, Mexico)
In Between Projects: A Collective Revision of 15 Years of LIGA–Space for Architecture
National Public Housing Museum (Chicago, IL)
The Making of the National Public Housing Museum
New Architecture Writers (London, United Kingdom)
New Architecture Writers Newsletter
New York Review of Architecture (New York, NY)
Chicago Review of Architecture
Smithsonian Institution National Museum of African American History and Culture (Washington, DC)
Rendered Visible: The Black Architectural Imagination
SPACE FOR FREE (Toronto, Canada)
SPACE FOR FREE, Issues 13–24
Urban Design Forum and The Architectural League of New York (New York, NY)
New City Critics, 2025–26
Student-Led Publications
California State Polytechnic University, Pomona—Department of Architecture (Pomona, CA)
Stable, Issue No. 1: Bad Ideas
University of California, Los Angeles—Department of Architecture and Urban Design (Los Angeles, CA)
POOL, Issue No. 11
University of Florida—Graduate School of Architecture (Gainesville, FL)
VORKURS_Interstice
University of Illinois at Chicago—College of Architecture, Design, and the Arts (Chicago, IL)
Fresh Meat Journal 15
Via Graham Foundation. For more information, visit the official website Graham Foundation.