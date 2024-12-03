U.S. Pavilion at 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale to Showcase ‘PORCH: An Architecture of Generosity'

Save this picture! © Russell Cothren. Courtesy Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, University of Arkansas

The Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas, in collaboration with DesignConnects and the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, has been chosen by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs to represent the United States at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale. The selected theme, "PORCH: An Architecture of Generosity," explores the timeless architectural and cultural significance of the American porch, showcasing its continued relevance as a space for connection, inclusivity, and civic engagement.

The exhibition is co-commissioned by Peter MacKeith, Susan Chin, and Rod Bigelow. MacKeith, Dean of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, brings extensive experience in curating architectural exhibitions. He views the porch as a unifying and educational space that addresses pressing societal and environmental challenges. Susan Chin, an urbanist and principal of DesignConnects, emphasizes the porch's role in fostering community and bridging divides, particularly in a time when shared spaces are increasingly vital. Rod Bigelow, Executive Director of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, sees the porch as a symbol of democracy and hospitality, aligning with the museum's mission to unite art, architecture, and nature.

The U.S. Pavilion will feature an innovative new porch structure designed by a team of renowned architects and designers, including Marlon Blackwell, Stephen Burks, Julie Bargmann, and Maura Rockcastle. This team brings an array of experiences, with members recognized for their contributions to architecture, design, and landscape architecture. Inside the pavilion, visitors will encounter a curated exhibition of approximately 50 projects from across the United States. These works, selected through an open call, highlight how the porch continues to shape American civic life and architectural practice.

Throughout the Biennale, the porch will serve as a dynamic venue for performances, workshops, readings, and dialogues. This programming will emphasize the porch's role as a space for exchange and collaboration, showcasing its potential to inspire optimism and global understanding. The exhibition aims to balance innovation with tradition, presenting the porch as both a historical symbol and a forward-looking architectural concept.

Titled "Intelligens," the exhibition will be running from May 24th to November 23rd, 2025 in Giardini, the Arsenale, and various landmark locations throughout Venice. Many countries have announced their participation in the biennale. The Belgian Pavilion presented "Building Biospheres," exploring plant intelligence in the realm of the built environment. Similarly, the Türkiye Pavilion has just unveiled its project for the 19th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, running from 10 May to 23 November 2025. Finally, Iceland is presenting Lavaforming, showcasing an innovative approach to creating sustainable building materials from controlled lava flows.

