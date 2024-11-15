The Belgian Pavilion Explores Plant-Based Architecture at the Venice Biennale 2025

The 19th Biennale Architettura, set to open in Venice in May 2025, will see the Belgian pavilion transformed by an exhibition titled "Building Biospheres," curated by a team comprising landscape architect Bas Smets, climate scientist Valerie Trouet, and biologist Stefano Mancuso. Initiated by the Flemish government and the Flanders Architecture Institute, this thought-provoking exhibit will explore a transformative approach to architecture through the lens of plant intelligence.

"Building Biospheres" imagines a future where buildings are redefined as dynamic microclimates, with plants taking on a central role in purifying air and regulating temperatures. This vision of architecture positions nature not as a passive element but as an active and intelligent partner in urban spaces. Drawing from the latest research into plant behavior and intelligence, the project proposes a world where nature and built environments seamlessly integrate to create healthier, more sustainable, and more habitable cities.

At the core of this exhibition is the belief that nature holds solutions to many pressing urban challenges. By treating buildings as ecosystems, "Building Biospheres" seeks to demonstrate how plant-based solutions can mitigate the effects of climate change and enhance the quality of life in densely populated areas. The pavilion will serve as a living laboratory, allowing visitors to experience how architecture can respond to environmental crises by mimicking and collaborating with natural processes.

Bas Smets brings his experience in landscape architecture and urban ecology to the project, emphasizing designs that create cooling microclimates and transform urban areas into thriving ecosystems. Valerie Trouet, an expert in climate dynamics, offers insights into long-term climate patterns and their impacts on human and natural systems, emphasizing a scientific approach to sustainability. Finally, Stefano Mancuso, a pioneer in plant neurobiology, contributes with his understanding of plant intelligence, showing how plants communicate, adapt, and collaborate within ecosystems.

Together, this team seeks to reimagine how architecture and nature coexist, making the Belgian pavilion at the Biennale a tangible expression of climate adaptation and innovation. By merging scientific research and architectural practice, "Building Biospheres" proposes an urban future where plants are not just decorative elements but vital contributors to sustainable living spaces. Visitors to the pavilion will experience an immersive exploration of how architecture can evolve in partnership with the natural world, reshaping the boundaries between built and green spaces and inspiring a profound reconnection with our environment.

