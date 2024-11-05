Australia Pavilion Explores Indigenous Knowledge Systems for Venice Biennale 2025

The Australian Institute of Architects has announced the Creative Directors for the Australia Pavilion at the upcoming 19th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia in 2025. Selected to lead this project, Dr. Michael Mossman, Emily McDaniel, and Jack Gillmer will present "HOME", a pavilion dedicated to Australia's natural environment and Indigenous knowledge systems.

Their project, titled HOME, aims to engage visitors with themes of environmental stewardship and cultural heritage, specifically focusing on First Nations knowledge and practices. This pavilion design embraces a sensory experience, inviting international audiences to explore Australia's natural environment through Indigenous perspectives on sustainability and cultural resilience.

HOME is crafted as a space for intercultural exchange, encouraging dialogue on the global stage between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. The pavilion's design will encourage participation through storytelling, making, and other cultural practices that reflect First Nations values. The team aims for a design which promotes cultural safety, inclusivity, and sustainability, offering insight into how Indigenous methodologies can reshape contemporary architectural practices towards ecological awareness, net-zero carbon targets, and circular material usage.

Related Article Indigenous Materials Towards an African Modernity: An Interview with Worofila

Alongside the main exhibit, HOME will feature programming that includes performances, generational storytelling, and hands-on activities. This will allow visitors not only to experience the pavilion's physical design but also to participate actively in the cultural exchanges it promotes. The pavilion's creators, chosen through a competitive selection process by the 2025 Venice Biennale Curatorial Committee, were recognized for their ability to bring a nuanced and engaging approach to the exhibition. The committee aimed to select a team capable of showcasing the expertise and values inherent in Australian architecture, especially around inclusivity and sustainability.

The HOME exhibit will be open to the public on May 8, 2025, providing a global audience with the opportunity to engage with Australia's architectural narrative and First Nations cultural perspectives. Many other national pavilions have announced their proposed themes for the 19th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia, running from May 24th to November 23rd, 2025. Iceland is presenting Lavaforming, showcasing an innovative approach to creating sustainable building materials from controlled lava flows. Similarly, The National Pavilion UAE has announced that Azza Aboualam, an Emirati architect and Assistant Professor at Zayed University, has been appointed as the curator of the pavilion.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Venice Biennale.