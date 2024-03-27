Lessons From the Porch: Building Community at the Domestic Threshold

Save this picture! Porches in New Orleans. Image via William A. Morgan / Shutterstock

Positioned between the streetscape of a neighborhood and the privacy of the interior of a house lies the porch. Taking on the role of an entrance, a window to ponder out of, a gathering spot, and a stage, the porch has come to represent community and identity for many neighborhoods in the United States. Made of various stylistic elements of different sizes and shapes, these tie together neighborhoods by creating an interstitial space between the home and the street, weaving together the family life inside the house and the public life outside it, and creating a space between the private and public for both serendipitous encounters and for pausing. The porch has often been displayed in film and literature as the stage of profound and life-changing conversations, representing a comfortable threshold between the domestic and public realm in which to linger.

+ 1

At its peak in popularity during the mid-19th century in the United States, the porch symbolized a slower-paced lifestyle. As people could afford more comforts and US cities grew, the porch supported the household by providing an intimate space for families to pause and gather. With its popularization, it became an icon of American domesticity, distinguishing American houses from English ones. Built originally in warmer southern climates, the porch served as a cool respite for communities during summer days. In the book "At Home: A Short History of Private Life," Bill Bryson talks about this space's social nature, essentially serving as an outdoor parlor where people could tell stories and chat well into the evening.

For many black communities in the United States, the porch became a symbol of cultural identity. Used as a place for congregation, it became an element that turned into an iconic stage of key narratives, shaping entire communities' sense of spatial identity. Over time, it became synonymous with the oral storytelling tradition, with renowned black authors such as Zora Neale Hurston casting it as the setting of her stories.

Related Article The Veranda: A Disappearing Threshold Space in India

Scholars such as Germane Barnes highlight how these threshold spaces contributed to the strong bonds built within black communities, witnessing significant historical events and hopeful stories unfold against their backdrop. His multi-media art installations explore the communal aspect of the American porch and its role as a stage for acts of defiance, refusal, and liberation.

The Porch is one of the most recognizable symbols in the history of the traditional American home. From historic Shotgun Homes in New Orleans to Bungalow Homes in Chicago, the porch has been a key space of congregation for African-Americans. Often viewed as an accessory to the main structure, this covered area shapes the narrative of many who utilize it. - Germane Barnes

However, with the rise of car-oriented infrastructure and suburban expansion, the construction of these threshold spaces has dwindled over time. As cars became popular in the 1920s, new home construction prioritized the backyard patio and the attached garage. In these, people could go in and out of their houses and be outdoors without ever seeing or interacting with neighbors. This car-oriented productivity shift created a sharp line between the private and public realms and has contributed to a sense of disconnection in many modern American cities, exacerbated by factors such as a lack of social infrastructure and an increased reliance on technology for leisure.

While not as common in new constructions, porches maintain their iconic status in American domestic architecture, lining the streets of older cities and small towns. The status they have gained over time and the communal bonds they still foster to this day exemplify the profound impact of domestic architecture in the building of communities. They show that houses and the shape they take are a reflection of the society that builds them and their priorities. While building more porches might not fix issues of isolation in American suburbs alone, they can teach us a lesson or two about a type of domestic architecture that holds a special place for neighbors at its threshold. A kind of architecture that prioritizes nurturing a sense of community and place and, by doing so, creates a sense of collective identity and civic engagement.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Building Envelope, proudly presented by Vitrocsa the original minimalist windows since 1992.

Vitrocsa designed the original minimalist window systems, a unique range of solutions, dedicated to the frameless window boasting the narrowest sightline barriers in the world: Manufactured in line with the renowned Swiss Made tradition for 30 years, Vitrocsa's systems "are the product of unrivaled expertise and a constant quest for innovation, enabling us to meet the most ambitious architectural visions."

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.