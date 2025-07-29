Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. “Architecture and Energy” at DAM Explores the Climate Impact of the Built Environment

“Architecture and Energy” at DAM Explores the Climate Impact of the Built Environment

Save

The Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM) in Frankfurt has launched its new exhibition Architecture and Energy: Building in the Age of Climate Change on June 14, which will be open to visitors until October 5, 2025. Developed in collaboration with engineer and sustainability advocate Werner Sobek, the exhibition explores the intersections of architecture, energy, and climate, focusing on the environmental impact of the built environment and the role of architecture in mitigating climate change. By framing architecture as both a challenge and an opportunity in the context of the climate crisis, the exhibition seeks to contribute to a broader shift in thinking, one that positions design as a vital component of a sustainable future.

“Architecture and Energy” at DAM Explores the Climate Impact of the Built Environment - Image 2 of 13“Architecture and Energy” at DAM Explores the Climate Impact of the Built Environment - Image 3 of 13“Architecture and Energy” at DAM Explores the Climate Impact of the Built Environment - Image 4 of 13“Architecture and Energy” at DAM Explores the Climate Impact of the Built Environment - Image 5 of 13“Architecture and Energy” at DAM Explores the Climate Impact of the Built Environment - More Images+ 8

Save this picture!
“Architecture and Energy” at DAM Explores the Climate Impact of the Built Environment - Image 2 of 13
Christoph Ingenhoven Architects, ingenhoven associates GmbH; Town Hall, Freiburg im Breisgau. Image © HG Esch
Save this picture!
“Architecture and Energy” at DAM Explores the Climate Impact of the Built Environment - Image 3 of 13
lohrmannarchitekten; Education centre, Weil der Stadt. Image © Volker Schrank

Through a wide selection of built projects and research-based contributions, the exhibition illustrates how architects and planners are responding to environmental challenges with innovative and context-specific solutions. The projects featured in the exhibition vary widely in scale, program, and geography, and include educational facilities, residential buildings, public spaces, and cultural institutions. All of them share a commitment to reducing emissions and rethinking material and energy use in construction.

Save this picture!
“Architecture and Energy” at DAM Explores the Climate Impact of the Built Environment - Image 6 of 13
raumwerk.architekten, Hübert & Klußmann; Mixed neighbourhood block, Wuppertal, Germany. Image © Jens Willebrand

Among the highlights are a daycare center in Marburg designed as a plus-energy building by opus Architekten, a high-rise residential tower in Pforzheim by Freivogel Mayer Architekten GmbH that integrates energy-efficient systems, and a converted warehouse in Basel by Esch Sintzel Architekten that demonstrates the potential of adaptive reuse. The exhibition also features social housing developments by 51N4E, Lacaton & Vassal, DATAAE, Narch, Maira Arquitectes, and Peris + Toral Arquitectes in Brussels, Barcelona, and Ibiza, showcasing how sustainable design strategies can be implemented in dense urban contexts and community-focused programs. These examples emphasize the importance of architectural quality while addressing the pressing demands of climate resilience.

Related Article

The Architecture of Rewilding: Designing for Ecosystem Recovery

Save this picture!
“Architecture and Energy” at DAM Explores the Climate Impact of the Built Environment - Image 8 of 13
dataAE + Narch + Maria Arquitectes; Social housing, Barcelona. Image © Adrià Goula

The exhibition expands beyond built work to include material experiments and educational contributions. A section curated by Henning Larsen, titled Do You Speak Carbon?, engages visitors with the embodied carbon of construction materials, encouraging a deeper understanding of the climate impact of material choices. The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology presents forward-looking research on sustainable building materials, with prototypes that consider emissions, resource efficiency, and circular design. Large-scale models and assemblies help translate technical concepts into tactile experiences for the public.

Save this picture!
“Architecture and Energy” at DAM Explores the Climate Impact of the Built Environment - Image 4 of 13
raumwerk.architekten, Hübert & Klußmann PartGmbB; Mixed neighbourhood block, Wuppertal. Image © Jens Willebrand

In addition to architectural practices, the exhibition includes perspectives from a range of experts in engineering, urban planning, environmental economics, and public administration. These include Heinrich Bökamp, Andrea Gebhard, Claudia Kemfert, and Cord Soehlke. Their insights are presented alongside contributions from students at the Berlin University of the Arts, Technische Universität Dresden, University of Kassel, and ETH Zurich, who introduce emerging ideas and speculative proposals addressing energy and emissions in architecture.

Save this picture!
“Architecture and Energy” at DAM Explores the Climate Impact of the Built Environment - Image 13 of 13
furoris X art, Chemnitz Cultural and information centre, Ursprung, Germany. Image © Christian Reuther

Other exhibitions this year also reflect architecture's engagement with environmental and cultural issues. In Venice, as part of the collateral events of the 2025 Architecture Biennale, the Institut Ramon Llull presents Water Parliaments: Projective Ecosocial Architectures, addressing the water crisis through interconnected landscapes across Catalonia, Valencia, the Balearic Islands, and beyond. Running in parallel with the Biennale, the European Cultural Centre's Time Space Existence returns for its seventh edition, guided by the theme "Repair, Regenerate, Reuse." Meanwhile, in New York, at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), an exhibition dedicated to Kisho Kurokawa's Nakagin Capsule Tower is on view until July 12, 2026.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Reyyan Dogan
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "“Architecture and Energy” at DAM Explores the Climate Impact of the Built Environment" 29 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032582/architecture-and-energy-at-dam-explores-the-climate-impact-of-the-built-environment> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags