© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  Architectural Acts of Repair: Critical Themes from the 2024 ECC "Time Space Existence" Exhibition

The 2025 edition of the European Cultural Centre's (ECC) Time Space Existence exhibition in Venice is guided by the mandate to "Repair, Regenerate, and Reuse." Aiming to move beyond surface-level solutions and overused terminology, the exhibition showcases a cohort of practitioners who interpret architecture as an active agent of repair. The most compelling works presented in Venice demonstrate that "repair" is a multifaceted practice, operating across material, social, and historical registers. The varied approaches showcase a shift in the role of the architect, from a master builder and designer of physical objects, to that of a mender, able to combine technology, community, and material intelligence to restore narratives and build stronger cultural systems.

Open to the public from May 10th to November 23rd, 2025, the seventh edition of Time Space Existence runs in parallel with the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale. The exhibition and cultural programming unfold across three of Venice's historic venues: Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora, and the Marinaressa Gardens. To further highlight the creative practices on display, the 2025 ECC Awards will be announced during the biennial's run, led by an international jury composed of Ivan Blasi, Director of the EUmies Awards; Amit Gupta, Founder and Editor in Chief at STIRworld; Christele Harrouk, ArchDaily's Editor in Chief; Ursula Schwitalla, BDA ao and Honorary Senator at Tübingen University; and Martha Thorne, a celebrated writer, curator, and urbanist.

Maria-Cristina Florian
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Architectural Acts of Repair: Critical Themes from the 2024 ECC "Time Space Existence" Exhibition" 24 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

