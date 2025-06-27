Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia

Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia

Save

Thatching is a traditional building technique that has been reinterpreted in different ways in contemporary projects, allowing its value to continue to endure over time. As well as being a culturally and historically valuable technique, given its presence in humanity for centuries, it also has a number of other constructive advantages, such as its great environmental value, as it is an accessible renewable material.

The technique consists of grouping, intertwining, and overlapping dry vegetation, creating light surfaces with excellent thermal and sound insulation and which are cheap and relatively simple to build. In addition, flexibility is one of the technique's most prominent features, and it is particularly popular in roofing applications. 

Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 2 of 21Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 3 of 21Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 4 of 21Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 5 of 21Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - More Images+ 16

When searching for examples of thatched roofs in our project library, we can find roofs of the most varied shapes, sizes, inclinations, and compositions. So many creative possibilities are also the result of the presence of this technique around the globe. Research studies have identified the presence of thatched construction in Africa, America, Asia, Europe, and Oceania, with hundreds of species used, varying according to local availability.

Related Article

Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects

In the midst of such a variety of shapes, sizes and species being adopted, it is also possible to find similarities in design solutions in opposite hemispheres of the globe, as we can see by placing together projects in countries such as Mexico, Ecuador and Costa Rica on one side and Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and India on the other.

As we have already discussed in another article, the exchange of knowledge between cultures in different parts of the world has been going on for centuries and has influenced the way human beings perceive and build the environment in which they live. In addition to the visual similarities between the projects, especially with regard to the shapes of the roofs, we also see a common concern from one hemisphere to the other: rescuing artisanal and traditional techniques in contemporary designs as a way of building in a more sustainable way and adapted to the context.

You can explore the similarities between projects with thatched roofs, from America to Asia, in the following examples:

Castaway Island Resort / VTN Architects

Vietnam

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 7 of 21
© Hiroyuki Oki

Luum Temple / CO-LAB Design Office

Mexico

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 6 of 21
© César Béjar

The Green Island Community Center / Estudio Cavernas

Thailand

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 18 of 21
© Denis Amirtharaj

Tulum 21 House / As Arquitectura + Diseño

Mexico

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 19 of 21
© Tamara Uribe

Temporary Dormitories / a.gor.a Architects

Thailand

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 5 of 21
Courtesy of a.gor.a Architects

Nueva Esperanza School / al bordE

Ecuador

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 4 of 21
© Esteban Cadena

Keeng Seafood Restaurant / BambuBuild

Vietnam

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 2 of 21
© Hiroyuki Oki

El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos

Mexico

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 3 of 21
© The Polf

Hideout / Studio WNA

Indonesia

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 13 of 21
© Sasha Juliard

Kusy Kawsay / AL BORDE + David Guambo

Ecuador

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 20 of 21
© JAG Studio

Maayaa Resort / Aslam Sham Architects

India

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 8 of 21
© The Fishy Project

Casa Arena / Álvarez Arquitectos

Costa Rica

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 9 of 21
© Tony Aragón

Hartland Estate / Studio Jencquel

Indonesia

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 10 of 21
© Djuna Bewley

Cliff House / Zozaya Arquitectos

Mexico

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 11 of 21
© Rafael Gamo

Hideout Horizon Bamboo House / Studio WNA

Indonesia

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 21 of 21
© Maya Gypsy

Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva

Mexico

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 12 of 21
© Leandro Bulzzano

THU House / KIENTRUC O

Vietnam

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 14 of 21
© Hiroyuki Oki

Nosara Teahouse / LOOP Design Studio

Costa Rica

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 15 of 21
© Andrés García Lachner

Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman

Indonesia

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 16 of 21
© Danang Seta

Pelicans Villa / Main Office

Mexico

Save this picture!
Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia - Image 17 of 21
© Rafael Gamo

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Rethinking Materials: Techniques, Applications and Lifecycle, proudly presented by Sto.

Sto sponsors this topic to emphasize the importance of digitized materials in architectural design. Its high-quality PBR-files, as demonstrated in a case study with the London-based architecture firm You+Pea, provide architects with precise tools for confident decision-making from concept to execution. This approach bridges virtual and physical realms, supporting more accurate and efficient design.

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Susanna Moreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Susanna Moreira. "Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia" 27 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031499/crossing-hemispheres-thatched-roofs-from-america-to-asia> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags