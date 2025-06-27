Crossing Hemispheres: Thatched Roofs from America to Asia

Save this picture! Kusy Kawsay / AL BORDE + David Guambo © JAG Studio; Hideout / Studio WNA © Sasha Juliard

Thatching is a traditional building technique that has been reinterpreted in different ways in contemporary projects, allowing its value to continue to endure over time. As well as being a culturally and historically valuable technique, given its presence in humanity for centuries, it also has a number of other constructive advantages, such as its great environmental value, as it is an accessible renewable material.

The technique consists of grouping, intertwining, and overlapping dry vegetation, creating light surfaces with excellent thermal and sound insulation and which are cheap and relatively simple to build. In addition, flexibility is one of the technique's most prominent features, and it is particularly popular in roofing applications.

When searching for examples of thatched roofs in our project library, we can find roofs of the most varied shapes, sizes, inclinations, and compositions. So many creative possibilities are also the result of the presence of this technique around the globe. Research studies have identified the presence of thatched construction in Africa, America, Asia, Europe, and Oceania, with hundreds of species used, varying according to local availability.

In the midst of such a variety of shapes, sizes and species being adopted, it is also possible to find similarities in design solutions in opposite hemispheres of the globe, as we can see by placing together projects in countries such as Mexico, Ecuador and Costa Rica on one side and Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and India on the other.

As we have already discussed in another article, the exchange of knowledge between cultures in different parts of the world has been going on for centuries and has influenced the way human beings perceive and build the environment in which they live. In addition to the visual similarities between the projects, especially with regard to the shapes of the roofs, we also see a common concern from one hemisphere to the other: rescuing artisanal and traditional techniques in contemporary designs as a way of building in a more sustainable way and adapted to the context.

You can explore the similarities between projects with thatched roofs, from America to Asia, in the following examples:

Vietnam

Mexico

Thailand

Mexico

Thailand

Ecuador

Vietnam

Mexico

Indonesia

Ecuador

India

Costa Rica

Indonesia

Mexico

Indonesia

Mexico

Vietnam

Costa Rica

Indonesia

Mexico

