World
World
  Hartland Estate / Studio Jencquel

© Djuna Ivereigh

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Ubud, Indonesia
  • Architect In Charge:Maximilian Jencquel
  • Design Team:Studio Jencquel
  • Interior Design:Jason Lamberth
  • Master Plan:Yew Kuan Cheong
  • Decoration:Quarzia
  • Main Kitchen:Joost van Grieken
  • Wood Supplier:Kayu Naga
  • Landscape Design:Ketut Sadru
  • Project Management:Made Suraja
  • City:Ubud
  • Country:Indonesia
© Djuna Ivereigh
Text description provided by the architects. Hartland is a private estate, nestled into the slopes of Ubud’s scenic Sayan Ridge. Overlooking a wide tapestry of rice paddies bordering the Ayung River, the domain extends over approximately 6,200 square meters.

© Djuna Ivereigh
© Djuna Ivereigh
Together with architect Yew Kuan Cheong, Maximilian Jencquel designed a luxurious tropical home. Both Linda Garland’s vernacular style and Axel Vervoordt’s “Wabi” spirit are part of the initial inspiration. The site plan is loose and organic, with 5 bungalows blending seamlessly into the surrounding scenery. The primary building components for this project were reclaimed Javanese houses.

© Djuna Ivereigh
The project is conceived holistically as an ecologically sustainable product, coexisting coherently with its omnipresent natural environment. Using locally sourced materials, such as buried Javanese teak, bamboo, and stones from Sumba, was deemed a priority by both the client and Maximilian Jencquel. Every detail is considered so carefully that even the organic vegetables grown in the garden are part of the overall conception.

© Djuna Ivereigh
The overall atmosphere is elegant, yet also very casual. The master suite is laid out on a surface of over 150 square meters. The interiors display the owner’s private collection of textiles, of which many are from small Indonesian villages such as Rote island, Sumba, Bali, etc. Several photos as well as other artwork decorate the walls, including the paintings of artist Filippo Sciascia. A large saltwater swimming pool with an infinity edge follows the sinuous contour of the existing land, forming a 26 m long s-curve.

© Djuna Ivereigh
