Hideout Horizon Bamboo House / Studio WNA

Hideout Horizon Bamboo House / Studio WNA
  Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Indonesia
  Architects: Studio WNA
  Area: 70
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: The Freedom Complex, Maya Gypsy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Freemite, ISEH Bambu Bali, Local trader
  Lead Architect: Widhi Nugroho
  Interior Design: Putri Wiwoho
  Project Management: I Nyoman Gede Subawa
Text description provided by the architects. Hideout Horizon is the latest addition of Hideout Network, that was established in early 2015. Completed in late 2019, Hideout Horizon is the most adventurous Hideout design so far. Adorned with a prominent wing-shaped roof and large overhang, the structure creates a bright open space that is cleverly divided into different zones. The downstairs serves as a living room, kitchen and bathroom.

Section
Section
Section
Section
The upper levels cascade into unique sleeping and relaxation spaces for guests. A large round bed perches on a platform like a nest in the middle of the space, with a secret loft area tucked away at the highest level of the bamboo house. The building is completely open to the serene jungle surrounds. The heated pool is sheltered under the large roof which provides a safe and comfortable place to relax even when the tropical weather gets wild. The space was purposefully designed to create a fun experience for travellers of all ages. Instead of stairs, a ramp winds through the structure; where some prefer to walk, others prefer to slide. A hanging net above the pool and a bamboo swing downstairs add to the playfulness of Hideout Horizon'z crea-tive yet comfortable character.

Guests have an array of spots to relax in after hiking through the sur-rounding landscape. The bespoke interior design and the bamboo furniture was designed specifically for Hideout Horizon space by the Hideout team in collaboration with Putri Wiwoho. You can find more information about Hideout at Instagram @hideoutbali or the Hideout Network at Hideout's website www.hideout.network.

Cite: "Hideout Horizon Bamboo House / Studio WNA" 09 Jun 2020. ArchDaily.

