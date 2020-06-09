Hideout Horizon Bamboo House / Studio WNA

+ 35

Houses • Indonesia Architects: Studio WNA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 70 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: The Freedom Complex, Maya Gypsy

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Freemite , ISEH Bambu Bali , Local trader

Lead Architect: Widhi Nugroho

Interior Design: Putri Wiwoho

Project Management: I Nyoman Gede Subawa

Text description provided by the architects. Hideout Horizon is the latest addition of Hideout Network, that was established in early 2015. Completed in late 2019, Hideout Horizon is the most adventurous Hideout design so far. Adorned with a prominent wing-shaped roof and large overhang, the structure creates a bright open space that is cleverly divided into different zones. The downstairs serves as a living room, kitchen and bathroom.

The upper levels cascade into unique sleeping and relaxation spaces for guests. A large round bed perches on a platform like a nest in the middle of the space, with a secret loft area tucked away at the highest level of the bamboo house. The building is completely open to the serene jungle surrounds. The heated pool is sheltered under the large roof which provides a safe and comfortable place to relax even when the tropical weather gets wild. The space was purposefully designed to create a fun experience for travellers of all ages. Instead of stairs, a ramp winds through the structure; where some prefer to walk, others prefer to slide. A hanging net above the pool and a bamboo swing downstairs add to the playfulness of Hideout Horizon'z crea-tive yet comfortable character.

Guests have an array of spots to relax in after hiking through the sur-rounding landscape. The bespoke interior design and the bamboo furniture was designed specifically for Hideout Horizon space by the Hideout team in collaboration with Putri Wiwoho. You can find more information about Hideout at Instagram @hideoutbali or the Hideout Network at Hideout's website www.hideout.network.