Castaway Island Resort / VTN Architects

Architects VTN Architects

Location Lan Ha Bay, Cát Hải, Hai Phong, Vietnam

Category Cabins & Lodges

Architect in Charge Vo Trong Nghia, Takashi Niwa

Design Team Nguyen Duc Trung, Nguyen Minh Khuong, Koji Yamamoto

Area 1100.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Hiroyuki Oki

Client Tung Long trade Joint Stock Company

Bamboo Construction VTN Architects More Specs Less Specs

Castaway Island R esort is located in a tiny beautiful island in Cat Ba Archipelago, a well-known tourist destination in Vietnam. It can accommodate up to 160 guests, mainly international tourists. The site is only accessible by boat, which takes about 2 hours from Hai Phong port. The resort’s aim is to provide a memorable stay at the island which is surrounded by tropical nature .

In a private beach of 3,000 m 2 , engulfed on one side by a beautiful mountain range and on the other by an expansive shore of white sand, the resort consists of five huts, a restaurant and a pavilion, which are designed to immerse the guests in nature. For the project, we use bamboo, an environmental-friendly material that can integrate in and be easily removed afterwards without affecting the natural beautiful gulf at the site where the project is built. The resort sits gently on the white-sand shore, caressing the nature and being a natural part of it. The bamboo structure is covered with thatch ed roof , offering authentic Vietnamese cultural experience as well as reducing environmental impact . The thin bamboo (Tam Vong), measured only 40-50 mm in diameter, are assembled by bamboo dowel nail and then tightened by rope . The bamboo are treated with a natural traditional method developed at a Viet n am ese craft village , which involves soaking the bamboo in mud and smoking afterwards.

Next, the restaurant features a h yperbolic- p arabolic s hell structure, which forms a semi-outdoor space for social gathering and interaction. Each of the 13 bamboo shell unit is composed of 80 straight bamboo, creating a wavy ceiling and rhythmical roof landscape.

For accommodation, five huts are built by bamboo frame modules which offer cozy bed space for each guest. The se frame s are assembled on the ground to shorten construction period and improve workmanship . Recycled timber shutters which are typically used in traditional Vietnamese colonial villas, form the huts façade.