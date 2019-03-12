Castaway Island Resort / VTN Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationLan Ha Bay, Cát Hải, Hai Phong, Vietnam
-
Category
-
Architect in ChargeVo Trong Nghia, Takashi Niwa
-
Design TeamNguyen Duc Trung, Nguyen Minh Khuong, Koji Yamamoto
-
Area1100.0 m2
-
Project Year2019
-
Photographs
-
ClientTung Long trade Joint Stock Company
-
Bamboo ConstructionVTN Architects
More Specs
Less Specs
Castaway Island Resort is located in a tiny beautiful island in Cat Ba Archipelago, a well-known tourist destination in Vietnam. It can accommodate up to 160 guests, mainly international tourists. The site is only accessible by boat, which takes about 2 hours from Hai Phong port. The resort’s aim is to provide a memorable stay at the island which is surrounded by tropical nature.
In a private beach of 3,000 m2, engulfed on one side by a beautiful mountain range and on the other by an expansive shore of white sand, the resort consists of five huts, a restaurant and a pavilion, which are designed to immerse the guests in nature. For the project, we use bamboo, an environmental-friendly material that can integrate in and be easily removed afterwards without affecting the natural beautiful gulf at the site where the project is built. The resort sits gently on the white-sand shore, caressing the nature and being a natural part of it. The bamboo structure is covered with thatched roof, offering authentic Vietnamese cultural experience as well as reducing environmental impact. The thin bamboo (Tam Vong), measured only 40-50 mm in diameter, are assembled by bamboo dowel nail and thentightened by rope. The bamboo are treated with a natural traditional method developed at a Vietnamese craft village, which involves soaking the bamboo in mud and smoking afterwards.
Next, the restaurant features a hyperbolic-parabolic shell structure, which forms a semi-outdoor space for social gathering and interaction. Each of the 13 bamboo shell unit is composed of 80 straight bamboo, creating a wavy ceilingand rhythmicalroof landscape.
For accommodation, five huts are built by bamboo frame modules which offer cozy bed space for each guest. These frames are assembled on the ground to shorten construction period and improveworkmanship. Recycled timber shutters which are typically used in traditional Vietnamese colonial villas, form the huts façade.
These bamboo structures not only enhance guests experience on the island but also become a landmark of this popular tourist destination, where many boats cruise through the Cat Ba Archipelago. Despite the construction of the project, the site is left intact, the nature preserved thanks to using such an environmental-friendly bamboo structure. This is this environmentally-conscious aspect that we want to approach for this project.