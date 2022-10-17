Submit a Project Advertise
World
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman

Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman

Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Interior Photography, Courtyard
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Interior Photography, Beam
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Exterior Photography
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows, Beam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels, Coliving
Ubud, Indonesia
  • Design Team : Ruang Nyaman
  • Clients : Clan Living
  • City : Ubud
  • Country : Indonesia
Save this picture!
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Interior Photography, Arcade
© Danang Seta

Text description provided by the architects. The vision for this place was to create a new user experience and environment for working. With the concept of co-living, we create a model of micro-living where the business founder and digital nomad finds their own space for private living as well as places to work, share ideas, and gather around with others. Designed from the existing structural building, the main concept was composed using curved bamboo as a facade combined with coffee branches as a primary material that orchestrated as a focal point for the Clan Living.

Save this picture!
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Exterior Photography
© Danang Seta
Save this picture!
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Image 26 of 33
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Interior Photography, Courtyard
© Danang Seta

This place consists of a 3-storey building, with different design approaches for each floor. The arranged coffee branch is composed of a lounge chair on the first floor, using a hammock on the second floor to provide a new way to experience the space and provide the work stool table with exciting views of its surroundings.

Save this picture!
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Interior Photography, Beam
© Danang Seta
Save this picture!
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Image 27 of 33
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Interior Photography
© Danang Seta

Clan living is a model for a micro-living environment to bring digital nomads together closely. We provide and dedicate for them to work, in a communal area as a workspace for soaking their feet underwater while working to experience a relaxing feel, a swimming pool, a pantry, a gathering area with bamboo as the main material used, as a symbol of appreciating for the local culture in a way to conveys the sense of togetherness.

Save this picture!
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Windows, Beam
© Danang Seta
Save this picture!
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Image 29 of 33
Plan - Second Floor

Bamboo, coffee branches, hammock, and natural hardstones are the main material binding the image of clan living. Composed of 4 main materials, this concept carries the principles of ecology and sustainability, prioritizing using local materiality from its surroundings and reducing the permanent construction. Therefore, we chose to work with renovating the existing building yet to create a remarkable architectural design.

Save this picture!
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Danang Seta
Save this picture!
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Image 33 of 33
Sections
Save this picture!
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Exterior Photography
© Danang Seta

Arch-shaped bamboo conveys a sense of flexibility in the digital nomad's era of working. Using a secondary skin facade arranged in a hollow with an enlarged shape on top of it, as a natural response to the surrounding environment, from visibility to sun exposure. The Clan Living will grow throughout time and make it a strong foundation in understanding spaces through new ways of view to achieve a new perspective of good living space, as we create and build today for tomorrow's living.

Save this picture!
Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman - Exterior Photography
© Danang Seta

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Ubud, Gianyar Regency, Bali, Indonesia

Materials

WoodStoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsResidential ArchitectureHousingColivingIndonesia
Cite: "Clan Living Hotel and Co-living Space / Ruang Nyaman" 17 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990576/clan-living-hotel-and-co-living-space-ruang-nyaman> ISSN 0719-8884

