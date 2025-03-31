Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects

Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects

Save

It shouldn't be too surprising that architectural concepts were traveling around the globe long before the online spread of information. While many regions share certain historical events and hence references (such as colonization and the mid-20th-century independence movement/ turn of political systems), others might have simply developed parallel solutions to similar climates and material availability. Additionally, it was only natural that with the dissemination of a more uniform architectural pedagogy acquired while studying abroad, followed by the internet boom, we would find almost twin projects from every corner of the world. While these might look nearly identical from some angles, they might bear different layers and stories. Then again, they might also display the same reasoning and prompts shared by counterparts from across the seas.

Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects - Image 2 of 11Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects - Image 3 of 11Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects - Image 4 of 11Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects - Image 5 of 11Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects - More Images+ 6

While cultural differences persist, similarities such as histories, climate, topography, and vegetation allow design solutions and elements to be incorporated into the local architecture of countries on completely different continents, as is the case with the use of slender, extended roofs in Brazil and India. Although of various styles, many of these parallel projects were present in ArchDaily's project library. These roofs are represented through many shapes and forms and include large eaves, openings to let in natural light, or even curves to allow water to flow through. However, they also all seem to stem from a reinterpretation of modernist design concepts, which resonate in both countries. Numerous comparisons have previously been made between Brazil and India's colonial and post-colonial architectural development, as well as their more recent urban growth.

Although the Portuguese presence in India slightly preceded their arrival in modern-day Brazil, both countries were left with a similar colonial architecture, which was followed by close post-colonial eras and a deep admiration for modernism in the 1960s. While Lúcio Costa and Oscar Niemeyer were realizing their urban vision for Brazilia, Chandigarh was materializing according to plans by Le Corbusier and influencing the next generation of iconic Indian architects. Add to that the aforementioned local climatic requirements and global design trends/ tools, and you will inevitably end up mirroring thought processes by architects who might not have been familiar with each other's work and produced similar results around the same time.

The examples below show how ideas are not fixed to a specific location, nor are they static in themselves, but can travel to different parts of the world and incorporate new elements.

Float-en-Fold house / architecture.SEED

Thrissur, India

Save this picture!
Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects - Image 6 of 11
© Link Studio

Itamambuca House / Gui Mattos

Praia do Itamambuca, Brazil

Save this picture!
Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects - Image 7 of 11
© Nelson Kon

The Slab House / 3dor Concepts

Taliparamba, India

Save this picture!
Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects - Image 3 of 11
© SyamSreesylam

House in Pombal Street / São Paulo Criação

São Paulo, Brazil

Save this picture!
Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects - Image 2 of 11
© Massimo Failutti

The Cove House / Red Brick Studio

Panshet, India

Save this picture!
Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects - Image 5 of 11
© Hemant Patil

Café House / TETRO Arquitetura

Divinópolis, Brazil

Save this picture!
Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects - Image 4 of 11
© Luisa Lage

The Veranda House / Studio Espaazo

Ahmedabad, India

Save this picture!
Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects - Image 8 of 11
© Murtaza Gandhi

Vale da Lua Cabin / Corteo Arquitetos

Pinto Bandeira, Brazil

Save this picture!
Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects - Image 9 of 11
© Roberta Gewehr

Parikrama House / SPASM Design Architects

Nandgaon, India

Save this picture!
Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects - Image 10 of 11
© Umang Shah

Redux House / studio mk27

Bragança Paulista, Brazil

Save this picture!
Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects - Image 11 of 11
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Susanna Moreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Susanna Moreira. "Extending Roofs from Brazil to India: Parallel Residential Design Elements as Seen in 10 Projects" 31 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026829/extending-roofs-from-brazil-to-india-parallel-residential-design-elements-as-seen-in-10-projects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags