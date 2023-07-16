Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Mexico
  Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva

Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva

Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva

Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Exterior Photography, ForestHotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, ForestHotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, ForestHotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Exterior Photography, Forest, GardenHotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Hotels
Tulum, Mexico
  • Design Team: Nalleli García, María José Ordoñez
  • Interior Design: Storm Storm
  • City: Tulum
  • Country: Mexico
Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Leandro Bulzzano
Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Image 12 of 16
Complex floor plan
Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Leandro Bulzzano

Text description provided by the architects. The magic of a place that receives and transforms restless minds. Transient bodies find this site the perfect refuge to calm or awaken the mind, developing ideas, desires, and dreams.

Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest, Garden
© Leandro Bulzzano
Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Image 13 of 16
Common areas plan
Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Forest
© Leandro Bulzzano

Hotel Bardo seeks an optimal balance, creating a platform that through experiences invites transformation to awaken the deepest corners of each guest's mind. Balancing between distinctive design and contemporary-lifestyle luxury secluded within the Mayan jungle, seeking for guests to live a pure and unstructured experience, far beyond the ordinary.

Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Forest
© Leandro Bulzzano
Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Image 14 of 16
Rooms plan
Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Leandro Bulzzano

The architectural program consists of 29 loft-style villas with a construction area of ​​60m2, including a bedroom, living room, bathroom, semi-outdoor shower, pool, and private garden. As common areas, there is a central pool, restaurant, bar, game area, temazcal, holistic spa, reception, and administration.

Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Patio
© Leandro Bulzzano
Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Image 15 of 16
Sections + elevations

The architectural style represents contemporary Mexican constructions mixed with local materials of low ecological impact and blended with the surroundings, seeking to be part of the natural context of the Mayan jungle, aging alongside it.

Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Interior Photography, Column
© Leandro Bulzzano
Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Image 16 of 16
Sections + elevations

The decoration of the spaces connects with the Buddhist meaning of the word bardo, which in other words is the "state of transition" that an individual goes through when dying.

Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Leandro Bulzzano

The essence of that meaning mixes with Mexican craftsmanship and gives birth to Bardo's interior design.

Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Leandro Bulzzano

Project location

Address:Rio Otate 15, 77760 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico

Taller de Arquitectura Viva
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsMexico
Cite: "Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva" [Hotel Bardo / Taller de Arquitectura Viva] 16 Jul 2023. ArchDaily.

