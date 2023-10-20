Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Tourism
  4. Mexico
  5. El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos

El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos

Save
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos

El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyEl Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyEl Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Interior Photography, BeamEl Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade, ColumnEl Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Tulum, Mexico
  • Architects: Jorge Kelleher, Studio Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  375
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:The Polf
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Caliza boles, Cemex, Chukum, Guadua Angustifolia, Jabin, Sacbay
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© The Polf
Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Image 11 of 21
Site plan

Text description provided by the architects. The Mirador is a real estate development located in Tulum, Mexico, one of the most important tourist destinations in the country, known for its natural and cultural richness. Luxury amenities using materials such as bamboo and hardwoods demonstrate their multiple benefits in construction.

Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© The Polf
Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Image 18 of 21
Axo

Parametric design allows for the analysis of complex and organic shapes that were previously unthinkable. By manipulating variables such as size, shape, and geometry, and adapting them to the specific needs of the project, parameters are provided for the execution of a structure with natural fibers in this case.

Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© The Polf
Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Image 12 of 21
First floor plan

In this particular project, there was an innovation in the design, planning, and execution processes with bamboo. By using software, a system of parametric trusses was created, simulating the properties of round bamboo, and subjecting the 3D models to different analyses that resulted in the functional, structural, and formal solution that was later materialized.

Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© The Polf
Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Image 13 of 21
Structure - plan

Mathematical algorithms allowed for the creation of a set of adjustable parameters fed with a database that merged knowledge from bamboo masters, engineers, and architects. In this way, the shape, measurements, heights, amount of material, and number of arches that needed to be made were simplified. It also provided invaluable technological advancement for future construction projects with bamboo.

Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© The Polf
Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Image 14 of 21
Section
Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Image 15 of 21
Section

As a construction material, bamboo offers numerous advantages; it is an ecological alternative to traditional construction materials such as steel and concrete, and its lightweight nature allows for flexibility in architectural design, achieving creative, innovative, and versatile forms. Aesthetically, the inherent patterns and veins create a harmonious and visually interesting design. Bamboo regenerates quickly, making it a renewable resource that does not contribute to deforestation. Additionally, cultivation requires fewer resources and generates less waste compared to the production of other construction materials.

Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Arch
© The Polf
Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Image 16 of 21
Elevation
Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Image 17 of 21
Elevation

In terms of logistics and the construction process, the decision was made to prefabricate the trusses in the workshop, which were assembled prior to installation on site. In this case, metallic elements were used for the bases and connections, as well as laminated beams for the connection between trusses and the attachment of the thatched roof.

Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade, Column
© The Polf
Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Image 20 of 21
Detail

The naked structure is an important part of the project's identity as it exposes bamboo elements, exposed concrete, chukum, and a unique stone carpet that undergoes an artisanal process starting with the manual selection of each piece according to its characteristics, up to the careful execution of the same. This structure, executed with round bamboo trusses, is a notable example of how nature and architecture can come together to create sustainable and aesthetic spaces.

Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam
© The Polf
Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Image 19 of 21
Detail
Save this picture!
El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© The Polf

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tulum, Q.R., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Arquitectos
Office
Jorge Kelleher
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureMexico

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureMexico
Cite: "El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos" [El Mirador Tulum / Jorge Kelleher + Studio Arquitectos] 20 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008600/el-mirador-tulum-jorge-kelleher-plus-studio-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags