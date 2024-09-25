Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape

Save this picture! Eterea House / Prashant Ashoka. Cortesía de Prashant Ashoka

Latin America's natural landscape is incredibly diverse, featuring everything from majestic mountains to expansive deserts. In this varied geography, many architectural projects are noteworthy for their seamless integration with their surroundings, blending subtly into the landscape. This is accomplished by carefully choosing materials, colors, and shapes that reflect the natural environment.

Different strategies are employed in residential projects of all sizes to minimize the visual impact of architecture. Common approaches include using local materials like wood, stone, and earth, which match the region's colors and connect the buildings to local traditions, like adobe houses in dry areas and wooden structures in forested regions. Green roofs are also important, as they reduce the buildings' impact on the landscape and improve thermal insulation. In Brazil, some homes in the Atlantic Forest use roofing that mimics the texture of the forest, creating a subtle visual blend with the surroundings.

Respect for the local climate, vegetation, and topography is essential in these projects, leading to architecture that blends naturally with its surroundings. In mountainous areas, for instance, houses often resemble dunes or rocks, with designs that feature curves and textures that match the landscape. In rugged or desert regions, partially buried homes are usual, as they help regulate temperature and blend into the environment. In Mexico, this approach includes homes built into caves or carved into hillsides.

We have selected 15 residential projects from different regions of Latin America that showcase various design approaches for blending architecture with the landscape. These examples highlight how thoughtful design can promote sustainability and create a strong connection between homes and their natural surroundings.

House on the Hill / HW Studio

