  3. Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape

  Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Latin America's natural landscape is incredibly diverse, featuring everything from majestic mountains to expansive deserts. In this varied geography, many architectural projects are noteworthy for their seamless integration with their surroundings, blending subtly into the landscape. This is accomplished by carefully choosing materials, colors, and shapes that reflect the natural environment.

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 2 of 29 Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 3 of 29 Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 4 of 29 Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 5 of 29 Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - More Images+ 24

Different strategies are employed in residential projects of all sizes to minimize the visual impact of architecture. Common approaches include using local materials like wood, stone, and earth, which match the region's colors and connect the buildings to local traditions, like adobe houses in dry areas and wooden structures in forested regions. Green roofs are also important, as they reduce the buildings' impact on the landscape and improve thermal insulation. In Brazil, some homes in the Atlantic Forest use roofing that mimics the texture of the forest, creating a subtle visual blend with the surroundings.

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 22 of 29
Aguacates House / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. © Sandra Pereznieto

Respect for the local climate, vegetation, and topography is essential in these projects, leading to architecture that blends naturally with its surroundings. In mountainous areas, for instance, houses often resemble dunes or rocks, with designs that feature curves and textures that match the landscape. In rugged or desert regions, partially buried homes are usual, as they help regulate temperature and blend into the environment. In Mexico, this approach includes homes built into caves or carved into hillsides.

We have selected 15 residential projects from different regions of Latin America that showcase various design approaches for blending architecture with the landscape. These examples highlight how thoughtful design can promote sustainability and create a strong connection between homes and their natural surroundings.

Aguacates House / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 3 of 29
Aguacates House / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. © Sandra Pereznieto

Açucena House / TETRO Arquitetura

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 21 of 29
Açucena House / TETRO Arquitetura. © Jomar Bragança

Martha House / Arquitectura nativa

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 4 of 29
Martha House / Arquitectura nativa. © Oscar Daniel Hernandez Rodriguez

La hacienda jardín / Práctica Arquitectura

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 19 of 29
La hacienda jardín / Práctica Arquitectura. © César Béjar + Oscar Hernández

Casa Forest / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 5 of 29
Casa Forest / Gonzalo Bardach arquitectura. © César Béjar

Planar House / studio mk27

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 12 of 29
Planar House / studio mk27. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Arena House / ZIM arquitextura

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 25 of 29
Arena House / ZIM arquitextura. © Luis Barandiaran

Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 8 of 29
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre. © Axel de la Torre

House on the Hill / HW Studio

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 10 of 29
House on the Hill / HW Studio. © Dane Alonso

House Gazebo / AR+C

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 11 of 29
House Gazebo / AR+C. © Lorena Darquea

Hidden House / Taller de Terreno

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 14 of 29
Hidden House / Taller de Terreno. © Kenny Viese

Eterea House / Prashant Ashoka

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 29 of 29
Eterea House / Prashant Ashoka. Cortesía de Prashant Ashoka

Casa de la Roca / Cadaval & Solà-Morales

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 13 of 29
Casa de la Roca / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. © Sandra Pereznieto

Residência GN / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 15 of 29
Residência GN / Miguel Pinto Guimarães Arquitetos Associados.© Andre Nazareth

Organic House / Javier Senosiain

Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape - Image 23 of 29
Organic House / Javier Senosiain. Courtesy of Javier Senosiain

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Outdoors and the Built Environment. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. " Mimetic Houses: 15 Latin American Projects Integrated into the Landscape" [Casas mimetizadas: 15 projetos latino-americanos inseridos na paisagem] 25 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021177/mimetic-houses-15-latin-american-projects-integrated-into-the-landscape> ISSN 0719-8884

