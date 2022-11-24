Submit a Project Advertise
World
Martha House / Arquitectura nativa

Martha House / Arquitectura nativa

Martha House / Arquitectura nativa - Exterior PhotographyMartha House / Arquitectura nativa - Exterior Photography, Facade, ColumnMartha House / Arquitectura nativa - Interior Photography, DoorMartha House / Arquitectura nativa - Exterior PhotographyMartha House / Arquitectura nativa - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Landscape Architecture, Houses
La Misión, Mexico
  • Architects: Arquitectura nativa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  310
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Oscar Daniel Hernandez Rodriguez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Cemex, La casa del acero, Trimble
  • Architectural Design : Alfredo Navarro Tiznado
  • Builder : Pedro Luis Curiel Bojorquez.
  • Structural Design : Sergio aviña.
  • Drawing Team : kenia esmeralda garcia rosas.
  • Text : hanna appel
  • City : La Misión
  • Country : Mexico
Martha House / Arquitectura nativa - Exterior Photography
© Oscar Daniel Hernandez Rodriguez

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Martha is the home of an archaeologist, so it is designed with rudimental and artisanal techniques, conceived with the aim of unifying time, form, and context through its composition and materiality of ancestral origin.

Martha House / Arquitectura nativa - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Oscar Daniel Hernandez Rodriguez

Located between the municipalities of Ensenada and Rosarito, in the urban area of ​​La Misión, where the landscape is densified with architectural typologies for tourism. The lot has dimensions of 15 x 40 meters, on a terrain of rugged topography.

Martha House / Arquitectura nativa - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Oscar Daniel Hernandez Rodriguez
Martha House / Arquitectura nativa - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Oscar Daniel Hernandez Rodriguez

The architectural program contemplated a retirement home for a couple, Martha and Bill, as well as a space for the plastic arts. A simple development was proposed, blending in with the site and with minimal intervention. A dialogue between three volumes embedded in the site and oriented towards the Pacific Ocean from a clear axis.

Martha House / Arquitectura nativa - Interior Photography, Door
© Oscar Daniel Hernandez Rodriguez
Martha House / Arquitectura nativa - Image 20 of 22
Second Level
Martha House / Arquitectura nativa - Image 22 of 22
Longitudinal Section
Martha House / Arquitectura nativa - Interior Photography
© Oscar Daniel Hernandez Rodriguez
Martha House / Arquitectura nativa - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Oscar Daniel Hernandez Rodriguez
Martha House / Arquitectura nativa - Exterior Photography
© Oscar Daniel Hernandez Rodriguez

The first level is divided into two areas, the visitor area is made up of two rooms, and the study area can function as a painting and carpentry workshop or as a garage. On the second level, the core of the house is found: the entertainment room, dining room, and kitchen make up the access threshold with large windows and porches woven with salt pine. This lattice generates, in turn, protection from the prevailing winds, as well as a component of privacy towards the interior, generating a play of light and shadows. At the back of the social area, there is a staircase that leads to the third level where the main chamber is located, which has a view of the context's landscape, in this space the interior is blurred with the exterior.

Martha House / Arquitectura nativa - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Oscar Daniel Hernandez Rodriguez

Casa Martha arises and is modeled with deep sensitivity and respect for its surroundings. The main construction element is compacted earth, in this way the site and its topography are consolidated as the raw materials of the project.

Martha House / Arquitectura nativa - Exterior Photography
© Oscar Daniel Hernandez Rodriguez

Project gallery

