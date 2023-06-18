Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre

Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Interior PhotographyCasa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Interior Photography, Dining room, Beam, DeckCasa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Exterior Photography, BeamCasa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Exterior PhotographyCasa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Ensenada, Mexico
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Exterior Photography
© Francisca D’Acosta
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Image 15 of 22
Planta conjunto
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Exterior Photography
© Francisca D’Acosta

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Uno is a project that pursues the architecture of silence, seeking to hide most of the building within an existing topography to achieve greater energy efficiency and reduce its visual impact. In this way, a lower perception of the construction density of the house is achieved.

Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Interior Photography
© Francisca D’Acosta
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Image 20 of 22
Corte A-A'
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Gabriela C. Walter

Upon entering the house, one experiences the sensation of entering a cave, the ultimate refuge of humanity in ancient times. This reminiscence gives us a strong feeling of protection within the project.

Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Interior Photography
© Gabriela C. Walter
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Image 21 of 22
Corte B-B'
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Interior Photography, Dining room, Beam, Deck
© Gabriela C. Walter

The idea of burying the project entails the consequence of leaving a wound on the earth. In order to heal this wound, it is necessary to restore the native vegetation, which was previously transplanted to a nursery. Therefore, water management becomes a fundamental part of the project. All water consumed in the house is reused through a passive system integrated into the design of the project, which allows irrigation to be viable and, over time, the footprint of the intervention to be restored.

Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© Francisca D’Acosta
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Image 22 of 22
Corte C-C'
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Francisca D’Acosta

The main material used is pigmented concrete, which generates a color that mimics the tone of the local earth. The walls are constructed using wooden molds, creating a smooth and shiny texture, with whimsical folds that resemble granite rocks polished by wind and the passage of time. This effect is achieved by incorporating plastic into the molding process to waterproof it. At the end, that same plastic is used to insulate the retaining walls, while the wooden molds are transformed into the carpentry of the house.

Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Exterior Photography, Beam, Column
© Francisca D’Acosta
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Image 16 of 22
Planta primer nivel
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Image 17 of 22
Planta segundo nivel
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Exterior Photography, Beam, Column
© Gabriela C. Walter

The architecture created by CLACLÁ seeks honesty in its elements and is concerned with allowing materials to express themselves and tell past stories. It is sought that they have souls and show signs of previous use, scars that humanize them even more. It is an artisanal architecture that is concerned with carefully selecting its materials, even if they are of industrial origin, with the aim of minimizing their contaminating impact during the manufacturing process.

Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Image 18 of 22
Planta tercer nivel
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Image 19 of 22
Planta cuarto nivel
Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Francisca D’Acosta

About this office
CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre
Office

