Casa Uno / CLACLÁ Taller de Arquitectura: Claudia Turrent y Axel De La Torre

+ 17

Draftsperson : Andrea Carolina Meza Roman

Structural Engineer : Daniel Guerra

City: Ensenada

Country: Mexico

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Uno is a project that pursues the architecture of silence, seeking to hide most of the building within an existing topography to achieve greater energy efficiency and reduce its visual impact. In this way, a lower perception of the construction density of the house is achieved.

Upon entering the house, one experiences the sensation of entering a cave, the ultimate refuge of humanity in ancient times. This reminiscence gives us a strong feeling of protection within the project.

The idea of burying the project entails the consequence of leaving a wound on the earth. In order to heal this wound, it is necessary to restore the native vegetation, which was previously transplanted to a nursery. Therefore, water management becomes a fundamental part of the project. All water consumed in the house is reused through a passive system integrated into the design of the project, which allows irrigation to be viable and, over time, the footprint of the intervention to be restored.

The main material used is pigmented concrete, which generates a color that mimics the tone of the local earth. The walls are constructed using wooden molds, creating a smooth and shiny texture, with whimsical folds that resemble granite rocks polished by wind and the passage of time. This effect is achieved by incorporating plastic into the molding process to waterproof it. At the end, that same plastic is used to insulate the retaining walls, while the wooden molds are transformed into the carpentry of the house.

The architecture created by CLACLÁ seeks honesty in its elements and is concerned with allowing materials to express themselves and tell past stories. It is sought that they have souls and show signs of previous use, scars that humanize them even more. It is an artisanal architecture that is concerned with carefully selecting its materials, even if they are of industrial origin, with the aim of minimizing their contaminating impact during the manufacturing process.