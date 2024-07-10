Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures

From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures

Save
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Silos hold a significant place among the remnants of the industrial era, distinguished by both their technological innovations and their iconic presence in urban landscapes. Typically cylindrical and made of reinforced concrete, these structures effectively addressed the demands and challenges of industrialization, providing a robust and economical solution for storage. However, throughout the 20th century, with the advent of new logistics and the relocation of activities from some urban centers to expanding areas, many of these silos were decommissioned.

However, despite their enclosed design appearing to be an obstacle for new uses, recent decades have seen initiatives that embrace and repurpose these structures. These projects integrate silos into the urban environment, emphasizing their significance as part of the local collective memory.

From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 2 of 18From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 3 of 18From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 4 of 18From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 5 of 18From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - More Images+ 13

From Ricardo Bofill's transformation of an old cement factory on the outskirts of Barcelona into an office and residence in 1973 to Heatherwick Studio's creation of the Zeitz MOCAA, the world's largest contemporary African art museum, in Cape Town in 2017, projects that repurpose silos have gained prominence. These initiatives preserve and adapt industrial structures to new contexts. Moreover, repurposing silos instead of demolishing them is a conscious and significant action for conserving energy and reducing construction waste.

Related Article

Utilitarian Creativity: Reinventing and Reading the Silo

Here are 15 projects successfully tackling the challenge of adapting these unique structures to new functions.

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio

Save this picture!
From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 7 of 18
Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio / Heatherwick Studio. © Iwan Baan

Gutmann Pellets Silo / Obermoser + partner architekten + Hanno Schlögl

Save this picture!
From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 5 of 18
Gutmann Pellets Silo / Obermoser + partner architekten + Hanno Schlögl. © David Schreyer

Silo Point / Parameter Inc

Save this picture!
From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 12 of 18
Silo Point / Parameter Inc. Courtesy of Parameter Inc

Bacalan Block / COSA Colboc Sachet architectures

Save this picture!
From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 4 of 18
Bacalan Block / COSA Colboc Sachet architectures. © Ivan Mathie

Silo Erlenmatt Renovation / Harry Gugger Studio

Save this picture!
From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 16 of 18
Silo Erlenmatt Renovation / Harry Gugger Studio. © Lukas Schwabenbauer

Garden Expo Silo Bookstore of Library AVANT-GARDE / China Architecture Design & Research Group

Save this picture!
From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 17 of 18
Garden Expo Silo Bookstore of Library AVANT-GARDE / China Architecture Design & Research Group. Silos. Image © GEN BEN TANG

Silos 13 / vib architecture

Save this picture!
From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 11 of 18
Silos 13 / vib architecture © Stéphane Chalmeau

Jellicoe Harbour and Silo Park / Taylor Cullity Lethl​ean, Wraight + Associates

Save this picture!
From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 9 of 18
Jellicoe Harbour and Silo Park / Taylor Cullity Lethl​ean, Wraight + Associates. © Simon Devitt Photographer

The Factory / Ricardo Bofill

Save this picture!
From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 10 of 18
The Factory / Ricardo Bofill. © Courtesy of Ricardo Bofill

‘Kanaal’ in Wijnegem / Stéphane Beel Architects

Save this picture!
From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 3 of 18
‘Kanaal’ in Wijnegem / Stéphane Beel Architects. © Jan Liégeois

MKM Museum Küppersmühle Extension / Herzog & de Meuron

Save this picture!
From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 6 of 18
MKM Museum Küppersmühle Extension / Herzog & de Meuron. © Simon Menges

The Silo / Cobe

Save this picture!
From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 13 of 18
The Silo / Cobe. © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

Refunctionalization of the Marconetti Ex-Mill / Subsecretaría de Obras de Arquitectura, Gobierno de Santa Fe

Save this picture!
From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 14 of 18
Refunctionalization of the Marconetti Ex-Mill / Subsecretaría de Obras de Arquitectura, Gobierno de Santa Fe. © Federico Cairoli

University of the Arts Helsinki / JKMM Architects

Save this picture!
From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 8 of 18
University of the Arts Helsinki / JKMM Architects. © Tuomas Uusheimo

Grand Granary Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / SEU-ARCH Art+Zen Architects

Save this picture!
From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures - Image 18 of 18
Grand Granary Bookstore of Librairie Avant-Garde / SEU-ARCH Art+Zen Architects. © Arch-Exist

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Refurbishment, proudly presented by Sto.

Extending the lifespan of buildings reduces cost and environmental impact, avoiding demolition or more substantial interventions in the future. Sto's products for facades, facade refurbishment, crack repair, waterproofing, and concrete restoration systems are used on heritage buildings, adaptive reuse projects, renovations and maintenance of new buildings all over the world. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Camilla Ghisleni
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "From Silos to Iconic Spaces: 15 Projects That Repurpose Industrial Structures" [De silos a espaços icônicos: 15 projetos que reutilizam estruturas fabris] 10 Jul 2024. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018532/from-silos-to-iconic-spaces-15-projects-that-repurpose-industrial-structures> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags